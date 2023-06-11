99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
TRACK AND FIELD: Mia Hoffmann medals again, Jacks’ 4x800 team finishes 10th

061423.S.BP.STATETRACKASHTONNIEMI.JPG
Bemidji's Ashton Niemi runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Contributed / Bill Johnson
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:41 PM

ST. MICHAEL – The Bemidji High School track and field team took home two more top-10 finishes in the second session of the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday.

Mia Hoffmann took sixth place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:06.96 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Adam Allery, Carson Maish, Ashton Niemi and Will Termont missed the podium by one spot, finishing in 10th place with a time of 8:09.21.

061423.S.BP.STATETRACK1600.JPG
Bemidji's Alivia Thompson, left, and Mia Hoffmann run the 1600-meter race at the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Contributed / Bill Johnson

Hoffmann ran the mile-long race with freshman Alivia Thompson, who clocked a 14th-place time of 5:24.81 in her first state meet. Hoffmann medaled twice , finishing in third place in the 3200-meter race on Thursday.

Quinten Yeung rounded out the day for Bemidji in the high jump. He finished in 17th place at 5-10.

061423.S.BP.STATETRACKQUINTENYEUNG.JPG
Bemidji's Quinten Yeung does the high jump at the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Contributed / Bill Johnson

Minnetonka won the girls team state championship with 101 points, followed by Wayzata (88) and Blaine (44). The Rosemount boys also won a team title with 69 points. Minnetonka (56) and Lakeville North (48) finished in second and third, respectively. Hoffmann’s two top-six finishes netted the Bemidji girls 12 points, good enough for 25th place.

061423.S.BP.STATETRACKWILLTERMONT.JPG
Bemidji's Will Termont runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Contributed / Bill Johnson
061423.S.BP.STATETRACKMIAHOFFMANN.jpg
Bemidji's Mia Hoffmann poses with her two medals from the Class 3A Championships on Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Contributed / Jess Moen
061423.S.BP.STATETRACKADAMALLERY.JPG
Bemidji's Adam Allery runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Contributed / Bill Johnson

