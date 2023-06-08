99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
TRACK AND FIELD: Mia Hoffmann finishes 3rd in 3200, more Jacks in action at state

The Bemidji High School track and field junior took third place in the 3200-meter race at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

061023.S.BP.STATETRACKPRELIMS - Mia Hoffman.jpg
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:44 PM

ST. MICHAEL – Mia Hoffmann began the Class 3A State Championships on the right foot.

The Bemidji High School track and field junior took third place in the 3200-meter race at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Her time of 10:42.52 set a new personal record and trailed only Wayzata’s Madelyn Gullickson (10:39.55) and Mounds View’s Taylor Isabel (10:40.77).

Will Termont ran for the Bemidji boys in the 3200-meter race. He finished 17th with a time of 9:45.23. Regan DeWitt finished 13th in the girls preliminary 800-meter race, clocking a time of 2:18.34.

Alec Newby was the lone Lumberjack competing in a field event on Thursday. He tied for 14th in the pole vault at 12 feet.

BHS will compete in four events in the finals of the Class 3A Championships on Saturday, June 10, at STMA High School. Hoffmann and Alivia Thompson will run the 1600-meter race. Quinten Yeung will compete in the high jump competition, while Adam Allery, Carson Maish, Ashton Niemi and Termont will run the 4x800-meter relay.

By Pioneer Staff Report
