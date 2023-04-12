99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

TRACK AND FIELD: Lumberjack boys 5th, girls 6th in final indoor meet at Bemidji State

The Bemidji State track and field teams took fifth and sixth place at the Little Amik invite at the Gillett Wellness Center at BSU.

041523.S.BP.TRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Bemidji senior Quinten Yueng competes in the long jump during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
April 11, 2023 at 11:26 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School track and field teams wrapped up their indoor seasons with a final meet at Bemidji State’s Gillett Wellness Center.

The boys took fifth place at the Little Amik invite with a score of 53. The girls also landed in the top 10, fishing sixth with 34.5 points. Seven top-two finishes catapulted the Jacks into the upper part of the standings.

Quinten Yeung had an impressive day in his two field events. He won the high jump at 6-02 and took fourth in the long jump at 18-11.5. He was the only BHS athlete to claim a first-place finish in an individual event.

041523.S.BP.TRACK Mia Hoffman.jpg
Bemidji junior Mia Hoffman competes in the 1,600-meter run during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Alivia Thompson, Regan DeWitt, Aubrey DeWitt and Mia Hoffmann also took first place, clocking a time of 10:13.98. They improved on their Lion’s invite time by nearly eight seconds.

Hoffmann finished in second place in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:22.11. Regan DeWitt also notched a top-three finish, taking third in the 800-meter (2:22.94).

Bemidji was well-represented in the boys 3,200-meter run. Carson Maish took second in the two-mile race at 10:16.80. Isaac Schouten finished in sixth at 11:19.86. Maish teamed up with Ashton Niemi, Will Termont and Brett Kurschner to finish second in the 4x800-meter relay (11:27.77).

Termont teamed up with Sam Gifford, Seth Newby and Adam Allery to take second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:40.03). Gifford also finished in second place in the 200-meter (24.42).

041523.S.BP.TRACK Will Termont.jpg
Bemidji junior Will Termont runs in the 800-meter relay during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Addison Hill’s fourth-place 60-meter dash finish rounded out the point-scoring runs for the BHS girls. She clocked a time of 8.47 after an 8.54-second qualifying sprint.

The Jacks had three more top-10 finishes in the field events. Jadyn Kelly took eighth in the high jump (4-10). Harper Amdahl took eighth in the girls pole vault (7-00), while Alec Newby took ninth in the boys pole vault (9-06).

BHS track and field athletes head to Brainerd on Tuesday, April 25, for their first outdoor event of the season.

041523.S.BP.TRACK Hurdles.jpg
Bemidji runners compete in the 60-meter hurdles during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Boys Team Results

1-Perham 98; 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 81; 3-Rock Ridge 73; 4-Pequot Lakes 54; 5-Bemidji 53; 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34; 7-Hibbing 31; 8-Grand Rapids 26; 9-Chisholm 23; 10-Northland/Deer River.

Girls Team Results

1-Perham 107; 2-Pequot Lakes 75; 3-International Falls 48; 4-Bagley/Fosston 39.5; 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 35; 6-Bemidji 34.5; 7-Fraze 29; 8-Pillager 26; 9-Nevis 25; 10-Hibbing 23.

041523.S.BP.TRACK Group.jpg
Teams gather on the track before a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
