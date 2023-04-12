TRACK AND FIELD: Lumberjack boys 5th, girls 6th in final indoor meet at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School track and field teams wrapped up their indoor seasons with a final meet at Bemidji State’s Gillett Wellness Center.

The boys took fifth place at the Little Amik invite with a score of 53. The girls also landed in the top 10, fishing sixth with 34.5 points. Seven top-two finishes catapulted the Jacks into the upper part of the standings.

Quinten Yeung had an impressive day in his two field events. He won the high jump at 6-02 and took fourth in the long jump at 18-11.5. He was the only BHS athlete to claim a first-place finish in an individual event.

Bemidji junior Mia Hoffman competes in the 1,600-meter run during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Alivia Thompson, Regan DeWitt, Aubrey DeWitt and Mia Hoffmann also took first place, clocking a time of 10:13.98. They improved on their Lion’s invite time by nearly eight seconds.

Hoffmann finished in second place in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:22.11. Regan DeWitt also notched a top-three finish, taking third in the 800-meter (2:22.94).

Bemidji was well-represented in the boys 3,200-meter run. Carson Maish took second in the two-mile race at 10:16.80. Isaac Schouten finished in sixth at 11:19.86. Maish teamed up with Ashton Niemi, Will Termont and Brett Kurschner to finish second in the 4x800-meter relay (11:27.77).

Termont teamed up with Sam Gifford, Seth Newby and Adam Allery to take second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:40.03). Gifford also finished in second place in the 200-meter (24.42).

Bemidji junior Will Termont runs in the 800-meter relay during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Addison Hill’s fourth-place 60-meter dash finish rounded out the point-scoring runs for the BHS girls. She clocked a time of 8.47 after an 8.54-second qualifying sprint.

The Jacks had three more top-10 finishes in the field events. Jadyn Kelly took eighth in the high jump (4-10). Harper Amdahl took eighth in the girls pole vault (7-00), while Alec Newby took ninth in the boys pole vault (9-06).

BHS track and field athletes head to Brainerd on Tuesday, April 25, for their first outdoor event of the season.

Bemidji runners compete in the 60-meter hurdles during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Boys Team Results

1-Perham 98; 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 81; 3-Rock Ridge 73; 4-Pequot Lakes 54; 5-Bemidji 53; 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34; 7-Hibbing 31; 8-Grand Rapids 26; 9-Chisholm 23; 10-Northland/Deer River.

Girls Team Results

1-Perham 107; 2-Pequot Lakes 75; 3-International Falls 48; 4-Bagley/Fosston 39.5; 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 35; 6-Bemidji 34.5; 7-Fraze 29; 8-Pillager 26; 9-Nevis 25; 10-Hibbing 23.