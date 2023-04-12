TRACK AND FIELD: Lumberjack boys 5th, girls 6th in final indoor meet at Bemidji State
The Bemidji State track and field teams took fifth and sixth place at the Little Amik invite at the Gillett Wellness Center at BSU.
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School track and field teams wrapped up their indoor seasons with a final meet at Bemidji State’s Gillett Wellness Center.
The boys took fifth place at the Little Amik invite with a score of 53. The girls also landed in the top 10, fishing sixth with 34.5 points. Seven top-two finishes catapulted the Jacks into the upper part of the standings.
Quinten Yeung had an impressive day in his two field events. He won the high jump at 6-02 and took fourth in the long jump at 18-11.5. He was the only BHS athlete to claim a first-place finish in an individual event.
The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Alivia Thompson, Regan DeWitt, Aubrey DeWitt and Mia Hoffmann also took first place, clocking a time of 10:13.98. They improved on their Lion’s invite time by nearly eight seconds.
Hoffmann finished in second place in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:22.11. Regan DeWitt also notched a top-three finish, taking third in the 800-meter (2:22.94).
Bemidji was well-represented in the boys 3,200-meter run. Carson Maish took second in the two-mile race at 10:16.80. Isaac Schouten finished in sixth at 11:19.86. Maish teamed up with Ashton Niemi, Will Termont and Brett Kurschner to finish second in the 4x800-meter relay (11:27.77).
Termont teamed up with Sam Gifford, Seth Newby and Adam Allery to take second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:40.03). Gifford also finished in second place in the 200-meter (24.42).
Addison Hill’s fourth-place 60-meter dash finish rounded out the point-scoring runs for the BHS girls. She clocked a time of 8.47 after an 8.54-second qualifying sprint.
The Jacks had three more top-10 finishes in the field events. Jadyn Kelly took eighth in the high jump (4-10). Harper Amdahl took eighth in the girls pole vault (7-00), while Alec Newby took ninth in the boys pole vault (9-06).
BHS track and field athletes head to Brainerd on Tuesday, April 25, for their first outdoor event of the season.
Boys Team Results
1-Perham 98; 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 81; 3-Rock Ridge 73; 4-Pequot Lakes 54; 5-Bemidji 53; 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34; 7-Hibbing 31; 8-Grand Rapids 26; 9-Chisholm 23; 10-Northland/Deer River.
Girls Team Results
1-Perham 107; 2-Pequot Lakes 75; 3-International Falls 48; 4-Bagley/Fosston 39.5; 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 35; 6-Bemidji 34.5; 7-Fraze 29; 8-Pillager 26; 9-Nevis 25; 10-Hibbing 23.
