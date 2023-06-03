TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji sends 8 to state on final day of Section 8-3A meet

ST. MICHAEL – The Bemidji High School track and field teams will be well represented at the Class 3A state meet.

Eight BHS athletes advanced to state after placing in the top two in various events at the Section 8-3A finals on Saturday in St. Michael.

Mia Hoffmann won the 1600 meters, clocking in at 5:09.01. Alivia Thompson was right behind her at 5:09.74 to give Bemidji both top spots in the event.

Regan DeWitt finished first in the 800 with a personal-record time of 2:18.14.

In the boys 4x800-meter relay, Will Termont, Carson Maish, Adam Allery and Ashton Niemi finished second with a season-best time of 8:12.50. Quinten Yeung took second place in the high jump, reaching a mark of 6 feet, 1 inch.

Bemidji senior Quinten Yueng placed first in the boys high jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The eight qualifying Lumberjacks join Alec Newby, who qualified on Wednesday in the boys pole vault, to comprise nine state qualifiers for BHS. Those nine will compete next at the Class 3A state meet on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, back in St. Michael.

