TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji sends 8 to state on final day of Section 8-3A meet

The eight qualifying Lumberjacks join Alec Newby, who qualified on Wednesday in the boys pole vault, to comprise nine state qualifiers for BHS. Event winners included Mia Hoffmann and Regan DeWitt.

052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Regan DeWitt.jpg
Bemidji senior Regan DeWitt placed first with a time of 2:20.89 in the girls 800-meter run during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:13 PM

ST. MICHAEL – The Bemidji High School track and field teams will be well represented at the Class 3A state meet.

Eight BHS athletes advanced to state after placing in the top two in various events at the Section 8-3A finals on Saturday in St. Michael.

Mia Hoffmann won the 1600 meters, clocking in at 5:09.01. Alivia Thompson was right behind her at 5:09.74 to give Bemidji both top spots in the event.

Regan DeWitt finished first in the 800 with a personal-record time of 2:18.14.

In the boys 4x800-meter relay, Will Termont, Carson Maish, Adam Allery and Ashton Niemi finished second with a season-best time of 8:12.50. Quinten Yeung took second place in the high jump, reaching a mark of 6 feet, 1 inch.

052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Bemidji senior Quinten Yueng placed first in the boys high jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The eight qualifying Lumberjacks join Alec Newby, who qualified on Wednesday in the boys pole vault, to comprise nine state qualifiers for BHS. Those nine will compete next at the Class 3A state meet on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, back in St. Michael.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
