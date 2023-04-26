99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji boys finish runner-up at Brainerd quad, distance runners pace girls

The Bemidji track and field teams competed in their first outdoor meet of the 2023 season in Brainerd in Tuesday.

Jadyn Kelly Bemidji girls high jump.jpg
Bemidji's Jadyn Kelly tied for third place in the high jump at the Brainerd quadrangular on Tuesday, April 27, at Brainerd High School.
Steve Kohls / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
April 25, 2023 at 11:27 PM

BRAINERD – The first outdoor meet of the 2023 season was fruitful for the Bemidji High School track and field teams.

The Lumberjack boys took second place at the Brainerd quadrangular on Tuesday, finishing with 62.75 points. They trailed only the host school while collecting a bevy of top-five finishes. The girls finished in fourth place with 32.5 points.

Quinten Yeung recorded one of three first-place finishes for the BHS boys. His high jump of 5-10 cleared teammate Braden Luksik by two inches for the top spot. He also took third in the long jump at 18-02.

Carson Maish had the other individual first-place finish. He broke 10 minutes in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:52.44. Maish also ran with Adam Allery, Will Termont and Ashton Niemi in the first-place 4x800-meter relay (8:24.38).

Allery and Termont teamed up with Seth Newby and Sam Gifford in the 4x400-meter relay to finish in second place (3:36.30). Taylen Schemerhorn, Dreyden Lauderbaugh, Trenten Fredriksen-Holm and Noah Wilson clocked a second-place time of 1:42.47 in the 4x200-meter relay.

Members of the boys relay teams had solid finishes individually. Termont took third in the mile with a time of 4:52.02, finishing behind teammate Brett Kurschner, who grabbed second place at 4:51.83. Gifford had third-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles (45.38) and the 200-meter dash (23.83). Schemerhorn finished the 400-meter race in 55.40 seconds for third place.

Caleb Knott took second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.58. He also took fifth in the 400-meter at 56.31. Isaac Schouten ran the 3,200 with Maish, finishing in fourth place (10:45.89). Ontario Tate-Beaulieu claimed a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.97).

Alex Nelson finished fourth among the triple jumpers at 37-01. Jeron Huseby tied for fifth in the high jump at 5-04. Xander Kurschner also took fifth place in the field with a long jump of 17-10.5.

Maddie Miller Brainerd and Bemidji girl 1600.jpg
Bemidji's Alivia Thompson, right, won the 1,600-meter run at the Brainerd quadrangular on Tuesday, April 25, at Brainerd High School.
Steve Kohls / Forum News Service

The Bemidji girls were paced by three first-place finishes from Alivia Thompson, Regan DeWitt and Mia Hoffmann.

Thompson won the mile with a time of 5:31.51. DeWitt took the top spot in the 800 (2:23.47), and Hoffmann cleared the next-best runner in the 3,200 by 20 seconds (11:32.96). All three ran the 4x800-meter relay with Faye Calvert, earning a second-place finish at 10:00.40.

Addison Hill took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.32 seconds. Aubrey DeWitt took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.48) and the 300-meter hurdles (55.25). Jadyn Kelly rounded out Bemidji’s top-five finishes with a fourth-place high jump (4-10).

The Jacks’ next team competition is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell. Some members of the BHS track and field teams will compete in the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 28, in St. Paul.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
