TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji boys 3rd, girls 5th in Alex; boys sweep top 3 in 800

ALEXANDRIA – The Bemidji High School track and field teams made some personal history on Tuesday in Alexandria.

The Lumberjacks saw a number of personal records fall at a six-team invite in Alex, none more so than in the boys 800-meter race. Bemidji’s Will Termont (2:02.76), Carson Maish (2:02.81) and Adam Allery (2:04.30) swept the top three spots in that event, with all three posting personal-record times.

As a team, the BHS boys took third place with 63 team points. The girls finished in fifth with 40 points.

Several other Jacks posted top finishes. Brett Kurschner claimed the top spot in the boys 1600 meters, finishing with a personal-best time of 4:39.15. Alivia Thompson won the girls 1600 with a PR of 5:24.77.

On the boys side, Quinten Yeung won the high jump with a PR of 6 feet 2 inches and also took second place in the long jump with an attempt of 20-2.5. Taylen Schemerhorn, Dreyden Lauderbaugh, Eli Anderson and Kellin Biggin combined to place second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:42.38.

Jadyn Kelly won the girls high jump for Bemidji with a high mark of 4-8. The Jacks’ girls 4x800 relay team of Faye Calvert, Anika Harmsen, Kate Corradi and Josey LaValley topped the field with a combined time of 9:50.35. Mia Hoffmann won the 3200 with a PR of 10:59.59, and Regan DeWitt placed second in the 800 with a season-low time of 2:20.97.

The Lumberjacks return to the track for their only home invite of the season at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at BHS.

Boys Team Results

1-Alexandria 106; 2-Moorhead 79; 3-Bemidji 63; 4-Willmar 57; 5-Rocori 46; 6-Rosemount 23.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 106; 2-Moorhead 84; 3-Rocori 67; 4-Willmar 59; 5-Bemidji 40; 6-Rosemount 16.