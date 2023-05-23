TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji boys 3rd, girls 5th; 7 top finishes pace Jacks in home invite

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School track and field team notched seven first-place finishes at its home invitational on Monday.

The BHS boys took third place with a team score of 98. The girls took fifth with a total of 65 in the eight-team invite.

Quinten Yeung claimed the top spot in the boys high jump at 6-00. He also took eighth place in the long jump behind Seth Newby (17-11.5, 6th place) and Xander Kruschner (17-11, 7th).

Alec Newby took third place in the pole vault at 12-00. Alex Nelson led all Jacks in the triple jump with a fourth-place mark of 37-01.5. Draiden Clarin wasn’t far behind in seventh at 35-06. Jadyn Kelly rounded out the top-five finishes for BHS in the field events with a 4-10 high jump, good enough for third place.

Distance runners led the way for Bemidji on the track. Carson Maish (9:51.23, 1st), Will Termont (9:57.89, 2nd), Brett Kurschner (10:13.89, 3rd) and Ashton Niemi (10:58.83, 4th) earned the top four spots in the boys 3200. Mia Hoffmann and Alivia Thompson also had a 1-2 finish in the girls 1600, finishing with a time of 5:07.85 and 5:08.31, respectively.

Regan DeWitt won the girls 800-meter race with a time of 2:20.89. She also took part in the first-place 4x400-meter relay team with Thompson, Hoffmann and Anika Harmsen (4:12.58). Seth Newby, Alex Newby, Dreyden Lauderbaugh and Taylen Schemerhorn finished third in the boys 4x400 with a time of 3:43.48.

Adam Allery won the boys 400-meter dash, clocking a time of 53.35. Lauderbaugh trailed in eighth at 59.75. Allery teamed up with Termont, Caleb Knott and Isaac Shcouten to finish second in the 4x800 at 8:48.80. They trailed only Maish, Niemi, Kurschner and Tanner Johnson, who finished first at 8:47.87.

Ava Warner took fourth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.66. Harmsen wasn’t far behind in eighth place (1:07.60). Sam Gifford finished in fourth place in the boys 200 with a time of 23.46.

A full story on Bemidji’s distance runners will be in the Saturday, May 27, edition of the Bemidji Pioneer. It will also be online at www.bemidjipioneer.com . The Jacks wrap up the regular season at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Brainerd invite.

Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 209; 2-Grand Rapids 108; 3-Bemidji 98; 4-Hibbing 80; 5-Thief River Falls 59; 6-Detroit Lakes 50; 7-Nevis 40; 8-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 34.

Girls Team Results

1-Moorhead 190; 2-Detroit Lakes 135.5; 3-Hibbing 96; 4-Thief River Falls 93; 5-Bemidji 65; 6-Grand Rapids 44; 7-Nevis 24.5; 8-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 22.