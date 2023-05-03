99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji 3rd at Sartell tri, wins multiple distance events

Carson Maish won the 1600 meters, as did Will Termont in the 3200. Alivia Thompson won the 800 with a personal-record time of 2:24.97, while Mia Hoffmann led the field in the 1600.

BHS_Track web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:43 PM

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School track and field teams took on a triangular field on Tuesday in Sartell, taking third place in both boys and girls competition.

Brainerd won both team competitions, scoring 280 points on the boys side and 277.5 on the girls. Sartell compiled 251 (girls) and 205 (boys), while Bemidji scored 195 (boys) and 140.5 (girls).

The Lumberjacks had several strong individual performances. In the boys competition, Carson Maish won the 1600 meters (4:42.64), as did Will Termont in the 3200 (10:38.52). BHS won the 4x200 relay (1:39.68) and the 4x800 (9:38.19).

On the girls side, Alivia Thompson won the 800 with a personal-record time of 2:24.97, with Regan DeWitt right behind her at 2:26.59. Mia Hoffmann led the field in the 1600 (5:20.52), and DeWitt again took second in 5:21.85 – both were PRs. The 4x400 relay team of Sydney Beise, Holly Snobl, Ava Warner and Chloe Knott finished second with a time of 4:28.27.

The Jacks return to the track for the Brainerd invite at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, in Brainerd.

