99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

TRACK AND FIELD: 3 Lumberjacks clinch state berths at Section 8-3A prelims

Bemidji's Mia Hoffmann and Will Termont notched top-two finishes in their 3200-meter races. Alec Newby also qualified with a personal best pole vault, clinching three state berths.

052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - Mia Hoffmann.jpg
Bemidji junior Mia Hoffmann placed first with a time of 5:07.85 in the girls 1600-meter run during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:32 PM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji High School will be represented at the Class 3A state track and field meet next week.

Mia Hoffmann and Will Termont notched top-two finishes in their 3200-meter races on Wednesday in Brainerd. Alec Newby also qualified with a personal best pole vault, clinching three state berths for the Lumberjacks.

Athletes qualify for state by finishing in the top two places in any event or by meeting the MSHSL’s state standards.

Hoffmann took first place in the girls 3200-meter race at 11:13.88. Termont took second place in the boys two-mile competition. He beat teammate Carson Maish by just over eight seconds at 9:49.86. Brett Kurschner took fifth, clocking a time of 9:52.17.

041523.S.BP.TRACK Will Termont.jpg
Bemidji junior Will Termont runs in the 800-meter relay during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. (Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer)
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Newby set a new personal record in the boys pole vault. He cleared 12-01, which was good enough for second place behind Brainerd’s Joe Smith (12-04).

ADVERTISEMENT

Three more BHS athletes will compete in finals races on Saturday, June 3, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Wednesday’s nine fastest runners in each preliminary race qualified for a spot in a final race.

Regan DeWitt took second place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:21.16. She narrowly edged Moorhead’s Ava Dunnigan (2:21.34) and Brainerd’s Emily Bastian (2:21.54). Seth Newby took seventh in the preliminary 400-meter dash with a time of 53.24. Sam Gifford also qualified for the finals in the 200-meter dash with a fifth-place preliminary time of 23.31.

The second day of the Section 8-3A Championships kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and will include all relay races, finals races and remaining field events.

052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - Alec Newby.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Alec Newby placed third with a height of 12 feet in the boys pole vault during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
060323.S.BP.BHSBASE Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji comes back late, bests Brainerd behind Clusiau’s 14 Ks
May 31, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
052423.S.BP.BHSBGOLF Nick Yavarow 1.jpg
Prep
BOYS GOLF: Nick Yavarow ties with 3 others for 8-3A individual championship, advances to state
May 31, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
052423.S.BP.BHSBASE Coach 1.jpg
Prep
The best thing I saw last week: The right way to handle a controversial call
May 31, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
LaKaylee Kingbird.jpg
Local
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig's LaKaylee Kingbird sets sights on a better future for community
May 31, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Joe Ford and family.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Joe Ford, Brent Bolte scheming ‘Gang Green’ defense’s next iteration
May 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
053123.N.BP.BEAVERPOND 1.jpg
The Vault
50 years ago Minnesota's legal drinking age was lowered to 18, for a while
May 31, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
053123.N.BP.MALAKAIWILSON.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' Malakai Wilson discovers behind-the-scenes interest in business
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom