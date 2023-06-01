TRACK AND FIELD: 3 Lumberjacks clinch state berths at Section 8-3A prelims

BEMIDJI – Bemidji High School will be represented at the Class 3A state track and field meet next week.

Mia Hoffmann and Will Termont notched top-two finishes in their 3200-meter races on Wednesday in Brainerd. Alec Newby also qualified with a personal best pole vault, clinching three state berths for the Lumberjacks.

Athletes qualify for state by finishing in the top two places in any event or by meeting the MSHSL’s state standards.

Hoffmann took first place in the girls 3200-meter race at 11:13.88. Termont took second place in the boys two-mile competition. He beat teammate Carson Maish by just over eight seconds at 9:49.86. Brett Kurschner took fifth, clocking a time of 9:52.17.

Bemidji junior Will Termont runs in the 800-meter relay during a meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. (Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer) Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Newby set a new personal record in the boys pole vault. He cleared 12-01, which was good enough for second place behind Brainerd’s Joe Smith (12-04).

Three more BHS athletes will compete in finals races on Saturday, June 3, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Wednesday’s nine fastest runners in each preliminary race qualified for a spot in a final race.

Regan DeWitt took second place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:21.16. She narrowly edged Moorhead’s Ava Dunnigan (2:21.34) and Brainerd’s Emily Bastian (2:21.54). Seth Newby took seventh in the preliminary 400-meter dash with a time of 53.24. Sam Gifford also qualified for the finals in the 200-meter dash with a fifth-place preliminary time of 23.31.

The second day of the Section 8-3A Championships kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and will include all relay races, finals races and remaining field events.