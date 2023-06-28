Taylor Kehoe shoots 198, Bemidji trapshooters finish 9th at state

PRIOR LAKE – Bemidji High School was well represented among the trapshooters competing at the Minnesota High School State Clay Target Tournament last Friday in Prior Lake.

Taylor Kehoe finished as the Lumberjacks’ top competitor, hitting 198 of 200 targets. He tied for 13th individually, leading BHS to a ninth-place finish as a team with a score of 477.

Corbin Hadrava (98) and Kayden Nipp (95) each shot 50 straight. Caleb Hall (93) and Blake Kehoe (91) shot 25 straight.

United South Central won the team state title with a score of 484, followed by Fairmont (482) and Roseau (482).

Bemidji will send two teams and nine individuals to the National Championship starting Thursday, July 6, in Mason, Mich. Bemidji shooters will compete in the first tier of National Championship teams, which is the highest level at the event.