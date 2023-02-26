99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

SWIMMING AND DIVING: Lumberjacks complete season at Section 8AA meet

The Jacks' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Moses Son, Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Walker Erickson finished fifth with a time of 1:33.71.

2022993+BHS_Swimming.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 25, 2023 09:13 PM

BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team ended its season on Saturday at the Section 8AA meet in Brainerd.

No Lumberjack athletes qualified for the state meet, which will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

The Lumberjacks finished eighth as a team with 108 points. Brainerd won the section team title with 376 points.

The Jacks' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Moses Son, Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Walker Erickson finished fifth with a time of 1:33.71. That same foursome took seventh in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:29.71.

Son took sixth place in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.38 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erickson finished eighth in the 100 freestyle in 51.24.

Bemidji's Matthew Winkle, Daniel Scherling, Brayden Anderson and Zach Roberts finished eighth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.67.

Team Results

1-Brainerd 376; 2-Buffalo/Maple Lake 344; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 292; 4-Moorhead 277; 5-Elk River 244; 6-St. Michael-Albertville 240; 7-St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker 221, 8-Bemidji 108.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Prep
Gentry Academy needs OT to join Minnesota girls state title finalists
February 24, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji struggles to keep up with Mahtomedi in road defeat
February 24, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1375.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka's late-game heroics, a hat trick propel Minnesota girls Class AA winners
February 23, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf