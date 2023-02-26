SWIMMING AND DIVING: Lumberjacks complete season at Section 8AA meet

BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team ended its season on Saturday at the Section 8AA meet in Brainerd.

No Lumberjack athletes qualified for the state meet, which will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

The Lumberjacks finished eighth as a team with 108 points. Brainerd won the section team title with 376 points.

The Jacks' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Moses Son, Adam Allery, Tanner Johnson and Walker Erickson finished fifth with a time of 1:33.71. That same foursome took seventh in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:29.71.

Son took sixth place in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.38 seconds.

Erickson finished eighth in the 100 freestyle in 51.24.

Bemidji's Matthew Winkle, Daniel Scherling, Brayden Anderson and Zach Roberts finished eighth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.67.

Team Results

1-Brainerd 376; 2-Buffalo/Maple Lake 344; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 292; 4-Moorhead 277; 5-Elk River 244; 6-St. Michael-Albertville 240; 7-St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker 221, 8-Bemidji 108.