STMA scores thrice in 2nd half, beats Bemidji with clean sheet

ST. MICHAEL – Three second-half goals from the defending Section 8-3A champions put the Bemidji High School boys soccer team away on Tuesday.

Maverick Kneefe, Joseph Rohrer and Maksym Romanchuk tallied goals for St. Michael-Albertville, leading to a 4-0 win over the Lumberjacks.

Alex Hernandez scored on a corner kick in the 14th minute to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first half. Kneefe buried a cross in the 49th minute, then Rohrer gave STMA a 3-0 advantage in the 61st minute. Romanchuk added a late insurance goal in the 77th minute.

BHS sophomore goalkeeper Kellen Heuer stopped nine shots.

READ MORE BEMIDJI HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS CONTENT





St. Michael-Albertville 4, Bemidji 0

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS 0 0 – 0

STMA 1 3 – 4

Bemidji – No scoring.

St. Michael-Albertville – Hernandez 14’; Kneefe 49’; Rohrer 61’; Romanchuk 77’.

Saves – Heuer (BHS) 9.

