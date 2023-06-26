Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

State's biggest rivalry will take center stage as Hockey Day Minnesota matchups are set

Warroad and Roseau, one of the most historic high school hockey rivalries, will take it outdoors on Jan. 27, 2024, when Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Warroad.

IMG_8305.jpg
Kevin Gorg speaks on Friday, June 23, 2023, during a ceremony announcing the date and schedule of the 2024 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities in Warroad.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 11:18 AM

WARROAD, Minn. — Warroad and Roseau, certainly the country’s most historic high school hockey rivalry, will take center stage next January when Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Warroad.

The statewide event put on since its first year in Baudette in 2007 will come to its northernmost location yet on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, when sub-zero temperatures are the norm overnight in Hockeytown USA.

The Warriors-Rams boys game is among three matchups set to take place at next winter’s outdoor event televised by Bally Sports North. The Warroad girls, who repeated as state Class A champions last season, will face Lakeville North.

Moorhead and Wayzata will play in a boys matchup before the Rams-Warriors rivalry takes the ice.

The Minnesota Wild will host a game against an opponent yet to be announced at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to cap the day.

Other matchups announced include a boys high school game between Lake of the Woods and Kittson County Central on Thursday, as well as a Division III men's contest between Concordia-Moorhead and St. Olaf on Friday.

Lake of the Woods center Randy Wood is from Rainy River, Ontario, and said he can't wait to play outdoors.

"I couldn't believe it when we found out," Wood said. "I think KC (Kittson County) will be a good matchup."

Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 Schedule

*Game to be played outdoors at the Warroad Athletic Complex

Thursday, Jan. 25
*Boys - Lake of the Woods vs. Kittson County Central

Friday, Jan. 26
*Men's NCAA DIII - St. Olaf vs. Concordia-Moorhead

Saturday, Jan. 27 (All contests televised on Bally Sports North)
*Girls - Warroad vs. Lakeville North (9:30 a.m.)
*Boys - Moorhead vs. Wayzata (1 p.m.)
*Boys - Warroad vs. Roseau (4:30 p.m.)
NHL - Minnesota Wild vs. TBD (8 p.m.)

Last Year's Weather in Warroad on Jan. 27: 19 High, -9 Low

The marquee matchup will pit two of Minnesota's most hockey-rich towns against each other on one of high school hockey's biggest days.

"Those are the days that you circle when you play your rival," said Warroad native and New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson, who was on hand Friday, June 23, at Gardens Arena.

The four-time state champion Warroad boys, who went undefeated this past season until they suffered a 6-5 double overtime loss to Mahtomedi in the Class A state championship game, are led by Carson Pilgrim. The University of North Dakota commit scored 52 goals a season ago, the second-highest output in the state.

"Any Warroad-Roseau game is special and now to put it on the stage like this for Hockey Day it's just one more page in the book for the Warroad-Roseau rivalry," said Warroad boys head coach Jay Hardwick.

Roseau, a seven-time state champion, owns a 106-69-5 record against its neighbor 20 miles away, dominating Warroad in the 1950s through the 1970s before the Warriors began to even things out.

On the girls side, Lakeville North fell 10-0 to Warroad last season in the Warriors’ holiday tournament. Warroad junior defenseman Katy Comstock was an all-state performer last season.

Wayzata and Moorhead met early last season, with the Trojans winning a 3-2 contest in the Wayzata Turkey Trot.

"They’re excited to be a part of it," said Moorhead assistant coach Derek Thompson said of the matchup for Hockey Day. "Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger.”

For Concordia and St. Olaf, this will be the second time teams from the MIAC have joined in the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities. St. John’s beat Augsburg 5-4 in a wild overtime game outside in White Bear last season. It’s a revenge game for Concordia, which fell to the Oles, 4-3, in the first round of the MIAC playoffs last season.

And Cobbers head coach Kirk Olimb gets his chance to bring his team to his hometown.

"It means the world," Olimb said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. MIAC hockey is great hockey but I think a lot of people don't necessarily understand how good it is and I think it's a great opportunity for it to be put on display."

The rink will be built on the school's football field, co-chairperson Brenda Baumann said. It was one of two locations, the other being closer to the lake. But logistically, having power, internet, the school and the arena nearby just made more sense.

There's been previous talks about Warroad hosting Hockey Day, but the community didn't have the infrastructure to do so until now, said Baumann, who noted the new Hampton Inn and casino expansion.

"Warroad is undergoing an amazing transformation right now. So there's many reasons why now is the perfect time for Hockeytown USA to host Hockey Day Minnesota."

The Riverbend Skate Path, a 5-mile recreational ice route, will be one of the attractions during Hockey Day, Baumann said. Roseau and Baudette businesses have also been included in the planning process.

"We've got so much hockey history up here collectively," she said. "Those are the kinds of stories that we hope to tell, not only about hockey, but also what makes these towns so special."

DSCN9377.JPG
Players on the Warroad girls hockey team listen during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

IMG_8330.jpg
The Warroad (Minn.) High School football field will be the site of Hockey Day Minnesota on Jan. 25-27, 2024.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9401.JPG
Representatives from participating teams line up during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn., which will take place Jan. 25-27, 2024.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9384.JPG
Warroad head hockey coach Jay Hartwick, middle, listens to Kevin Gorg of Bally Sports North ask a question to Roseau during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad on Jan. 25-27, 2024.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9396.JPG
Bally Sports North broadcaster Kevin Gorg interviews Warroad native Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9381.JPG
The Warroad boys hockey team waits to be announced during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9365.JPG
Concordia's Matthew Hard, a Warroad native, waits for his team to be introduced during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9378.JPG
Moorhead assistant boys hockey coach Derek Thompson, left, talks with Kevin Gorg of Bally Sports North during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

DSCN9371.JPG
Concordia head coach Kirk Olimb, left, answers a question from Bally Sports North broadcaster Kevin Gorg during a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
IMG_8291.JPG
A Warroad nameplate on a Minnesota Wild jersey is seen before a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9418.JPG
The Warroad football field will be the site of the outdoor hockey rink for Hockey Day Minnesota on Jan. 25-27, 2024.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
DSCN9339.JPG
Kids representing Roseau gather before a press conference June 23, 2023 for Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, Minn.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

