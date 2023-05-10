99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

SOFTBALL: Timely hits lift Lumberjacks to doubleheader split with Duluth East

The Bemidji High School softball team bounced back from a game-one loss to split a doubleheader against Duluth East with the help of cutch two-out hitting.

051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Audrey Neadeau, Matjea Malterud.jpg
Bemidji juniors Audrey Neadeau (12) and Matjea Malterud (3) encourage each other in the fourth inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Today at 9:34 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team delivered a death by 1,000 cuts. More specifically, five separate run-scoring hits with two outs in different innings.

The Lumberjacks earned a doubleheader split against Duluth East on Tuesday at the BHS softball field, flipping their fortunes after a sluggish 2-1 loss in game one to beat the Greyhounds 7-1 in game two.

“We definitely made some adjustments towards the second game,” BHS head coach Brad Takkunen said. “(Duluth East’s) pitcher in the first game wasn’t overpowering us. I think we got in a situation where we were a little too anxious. I think the girls went up (to the plate) thinking, ‘I can hit that pitch,’ when there might’ve been a better pitch coming. Who knows? I think we made a few more adjustments, and we found more spots for the ball to get down.”

051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Audrey Neadeau.jpg
Bemidji junior Audrey Neadeau (12) watches a pitch as a Duluth East baserunner leads off on third base during the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

It started with Izzy Neadeau’s RBI single in the top of the first inning. Audrey Neadeau matched in the top of the second to make it 2-0. Then Annika Nelson made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the third. All three run-scoring hits came with two outs.

“As a coach, you’re hoping for kids to want to be in those spots rather than them saying, ‘Don’t put me in there,’” Takkunen said. “It’s hard to figure out what’s going on sometimes. You’d think it’d be tentativeness when we’re not having success (in two-out situations), but I actually think it’s over-aggressiveness. Once the kids settle down and realize the approach they need to (have), it looks better overall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adie Potratz got in on the action with a one-out RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. She advanced to third base on a throwing error, then scored on a groundout in Elizabeth Oster’s ensuing plate appearance.

Maya Schmidt turned in the second stellar pitching performance for Bemidji (3-8) on Tuesday. She followed Aleah Shogren’s complete-game effort in game one with a seven-inning gem of her own. Schmidt stranded runners in scoring position in almost every inning, including a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the third.

“(I thought) the pitching today was really good,” Takkunen said. “The goal was to make them earn everything they get. If they earn it, so be it. Once you get into a situation where they do have a couple of runners (on base), how are you going to respond to it? I really liked how Maya and Aleah battled in those situations.”

051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Annika Nelson.jpg
Bemidji senior Annika Nelson runs to first base after hitting a single in the third inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Vallie Nosan finally got to Schmidt in the fourth inning with an RBI single, cutting the Lumberjacks’ lead to 5-1. However, Emilie Jessen delivered a two-out RBI double for BHS in the top of the fifth to get the run back. Shogren punched a two-out knock in the top of the sixth inning to bring home the Jacks’ seventh run.

“The bottom line is you put kids in positions where they can hopefully have fun with it and try to make those plays,” Takkunen said. “Today, I was very pleased with what I saw.”

The Greyhounds (1-4) squeaked out a win in game one with some seventh-inning heroics. Tied 1-1, Amity Sjervin blasted a solo home run. The Lumberjacks left the tying run stranded at first base in the bottom half of the inning.

BHS had a near-perfect day defensively, limiting itself to minimal costly mistakes. Takkunen is impressed with his team’s growth this season despite being outside for less than a month.

051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Aleah Shogren.jpg
Bemidji junior Aleah Shogren (14) throws the ball to senior Elizabeth Oster (10) for an out on first base during the first game of a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“The one thing that I’m trying to continually stress to the kids is knowing their approach, being ready, don’t get caught surprised,” Takkunen said. “We have a few of those circumstances to work on. As we see less and less of those (new situations), we’re going to become more competitive and better as a team. … We just need to get more consistent. We have the tools. We just need to put it together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks hit the road to face Rocori for a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, May 12, in Cold Spring.

Duluth East 2, Bemidji 1

DE 100 000 1 – 2-7-0

BHS 000 100 0 – 1-5-0

WP: Filiatrault (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Bemidji 7, Duluth East 1

BHS 111 211 0 – 7-7-0

ADVERTISEMENT

DE 000 100 0 – 1-11-0

WP: Schmidt (CG, 7 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

LP: Filiatrault (CG, 7 IP, 17 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Maddy Nistler.jpg
Bemidji senior Maddy Nistler makes contact with the ball in the fifth inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Joscelyn Pegueros.jpg
Bemidji senior Joscelyn Pegueros takes a swing in the second inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
051323.S.BP.BHSSOFT Adie Potratz.jpg
Bemidji senior Adie Potratz (2) throws the ball to first base for an out in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
What To Read Next
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji run-rules STMA as Lundeen throws 1-hitter, 2 Jacks homer
May 09, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Golf web art
Prep
GIRLS GOLF: Bemidji takes 2nd at Brainerd invite on unusual 13-hole course
May 09, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051023.S.BP.HALLOFFAME 10.jpg
Prep
6 inducted into Bemidji High School HOF; Newby, Oster Athletes of the Year
May 09, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Annalise Braught mug.jpg
Columns
PIONEER PERSPECTIVES: Taking steps to fuel our future workforce
May 06, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.BHSBASE2 Ben Corradi.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks stay red hot, roll to big win over Wadena-Deer Creek
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado