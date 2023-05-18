99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
SOFTBALL: Sartell stymies Bemidji in 4-hit shutout, extends Jacks' skid

BHS_Softball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
Today at 10:55 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team ran into one of the top dogs in Section 8-4A on Wednesday.

Sartell shut out the Lumberjacks 7-0 at the BHS softball field, surrendering just four hits in seven innings. Danica Sarff struck out 12 batters in a complete-game pitching performance for the Sabres.

BHS (5-11) extended its losing streak to three games. Izzy Neadeau, Beth Bolte, Aleah Shogren and Mya Schmidt recorded hits for the Jacks. Neadeau’s double was their lone extra-base hit.

Sartell (14-5) scored two in the top of the first inning on an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk. RBI doubles in the fourth and seventh inning highlighted the Sabres’ offensive push.

Bemidji will host Grand Rapids at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, at the BHS softball field.

Sartell 7, Bemidji 0

SAR 201 011 2 – 7-11-0

BHS 000 000 0 – 0-4-1

WP: Sarff (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K)

LP: Shogren (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

