SOFTBALL: Proctor’s early surge leads to win over Bemidji in season opener
Proctor's first-inning home run was enough to spoil the Bemidji High School softball team's season opener.
PROCTOR – The Bemidji softball team’s long-awaited season opener got off to a rough start.
Proctor belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning before adding a two-run blast in the bottom of the third. It led to a 5-2 win over the Lumberjacks.
Beth Bolte sparked a comeback effort in the top of the sixth inning. Adie Potratz broke Proctor’s no-hit effort with a leadoff single, then Bolte cleared the fence. However, that was all the offense the Jacks could muster on Tuesday afternoon.
Aleah Shogren had a solid day in the circle. She allowed five runs on six hits but also collected eight strikeouts.
Bemidji will regroup for its home opener at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the BHS softball field.
ADVERTISEMENT
Proctor 5, Bemidji 2
BHS 000 002 0 – 2-2-0
PRCT 302 000 X – 5-6-0
WP: Walsh (CG, 7 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 15 K)
LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)
ADVERTISEMENT