99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

SOFTBALL: Proctor’s early surge leads to win over Bemidji in season opener

Proctor's first-inning home run was enough to spoil the Bemidji High School softball team's season opener.

BHS_Softball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:23 PM

PROCTOR – The Bemidji softball team’s long-awaited season opener got off to a rough start.

Proctor belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning before adding a two-run blast in the bottom of the third. It led to a 5-2 win over the Lumberjacks.

Beth Bolte sparked a comeback effort in the top of the sixth inning. Adie Potratz broke Proctor’s no-hit effort with a leadoff single, then Bolte cleared the fence. However, that was all the offense the Jacks could muster on Tuesday afternoon.

Aleah Shogren had a solid day in the circle. She allowed five runs on six hits but also collected eight strikeouts.

Bemidji will regroup for its home opener at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the BHS softball field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor 5, Bemidji 2

BHS 000 002 0 – 2-2-0

PRCT 302 000 X – 5-6-0

WP: Walsh (CG, 7 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 15 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
041523.S.BP.LETTEROFINTENT 2.jpg
Prep
Running wild: Bemidji’s Regan DeWitt, Ashton Niemi to chase distance passion at St. Scholastica
April 18, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
041523.S.BP.BHSBTEN Leo Mathews.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Jacks 'let it rip' in season-opening win over Crookston
April 13, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
041523.S.BP.TRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Lumberjack boys 5th, girls 6th in final indoor meet at Bemidji State
April 11, 2023 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board meeting rescheduled for April 20
April 18, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
031123.N.BP.MONROECROSSING.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Monroe Crossing to perform for fundraising event
March 28, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report