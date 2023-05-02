99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

SOFTBALL: Oster blasts 2 home runs, Jacks handle Raiders at home

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:49 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team gave itself some insurance with a big sixth inning on Monday at the BHS softball field.

The Lumberjacks beat Greenway 7-1 after a four-run sixth inning. Capped by Elizabeth Oster’s second solo home run, BHS’s big frame secured its second consecutive win.

Leading 3-1, Matjea Malterud doubled in a run, then scored on Sammy Nister’s triple in the next at-bat. Beth Bolte’s RBI groundout preluded Oster’s two-out blast.

Oster was a tough out at the plate all afternoon. She laced an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to put Bemidji ahead 1-0. She also belted her first home run in the fifth inning to give the Lumberjacks a two-run lead.

Aleah Shogren twirled a complete-game on the rubber. She allowed one earned run on nine hits with five strikeouts.

Bemidji (2-5) will host a Section 8-4A doubleheader against Brainerd at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the BHS softball field.

Bemidji 7, Greenway 1

GRW 000 100 0 – 1-9-0

BHS 101 014 X – 7-14-0

WP: Shogren (7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Gernander (4 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
