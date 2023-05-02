SOFTBALL: Oster blasts 2 home runs, Jacks handle Raiders at home

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team gave itself some insurance with a big sixth inning on Monday at the BHS softball field.

The Lumberjacks beat Greenway 7-1 after a four-run sixth inning. Capped by Elizabeth Oster’s second solo home run, BHS’s big frame secured its second consecutive win.

Leading 3-1, Matjea Malterud doubled in a run, then scored on Sammy Nister’s triple in the next at-bat. Beth Bolte’s RBI groundout preluded Oster’s two-out blast.

Oster was a tough out at the plate all afternoon. She laced an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to put Bemidji ahead 1-0. She also belted her first home run in the fifth inning to give the Lumberjacks a two-run lead.

Aleah Shogren twirled a complete-game on the rubber. She allowed one earned run on nine hits with five strikeouts.

Bemidji (2-5) will host a Section 8-4A doubleheader against Brainerd at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the BHS softball field.

Bemidji 7, Greenway 1

GRW 000 100 0 – 1-9-0

BHS 101 014 X – 7-14-0

WP: Shogren (7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Gernander (4 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)