SOFTBALL: Neadeau, Schmidt post RBI singles, but Jacks eliminated in Section 8-4A play-in

BEMIDJI – A six-run second inning proved to be the difference on Monday at the Bemidji High School softball field.

Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, that decisive frame belonged to visiting Buffalo, not Bemidji. The Bison, seeded ninth in Section 8-4A, came to BHS and seized the section play-in game from the eighth-seeded Jacks, plating double-digit runs in a dominant 10-3 win.

“You try, and if it doesn't get put together, then it doesn't work,” BHS head coach Brad Takkunen said. “And that's basically what happened.”

The Lumberjacks (7-12) were behind the eight-ball nearly from the get-go thanks to Buffalo’s six-run second. The Bison (3-18) commenced the frame with five consecutive singles, then added runs on a fielder’s choice and RBI single to finish off the offensive display.

Bemidji senior Izzy Neadeau runs to home base during a game against Buffalo on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji started to chip away immediately, taking one run back on Maya Schmidt’s RBI single in the bottom of the second. And in the fifth, the Jacks really had a chance to draw closer.

Pinch-hitter Annika Nelson led off the BHS half of the frame with a single, then Sammy Nistler singled as well. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch and stolen base, respectively, setting up Izzy Neadeau’s two-run single that made it 6-3 Buffalo. Neadeau advanced to second on the throw, and the Lumberjacks had a chance to get within two. Beth Bolte popped out to shortstop, though, and the threat was extinguished.

The Bison trampled all over Bemidji’s smoldering momentum in the sixth, plating four more runs to effectively put the game away.

“We kept battling, and when we got to three, there was a chance,” Takkunen said. “And then we just couldn't seal the deal in that one inning where they scored four more. And that was basically the death knell. I mean, there was really no coming back from that.”

Bemidji senior Annika Nelson swings at the ball during a game against Buffalo on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Now that their season has come to an end, Takkunen was reflective about what it will take for the Jacks to improve after exiting in the section play-in round for the second consecutive year. He highlighted the importance of poise in pressure-packed playoff games, which can make the difference between winning and losing in contests with tight margins and fluttering heartbeats.

“The biggest thing is trying to stay clean and be clean when you're fielding – and getting good pitches, which I thought we did,” Takkunen said. “We had the outs, we just couldn't seal the deal. And Buffalo hit the ball. I give them a lot of credit. They put a lot of pressure on us, and they got some runs because of it.

“Anytime in the playoffs when you’ve got runners on base, it's a little bit different, just a little bit tighter. You can hear those footsteps a little bit more from those runners because you know they're there.”

Takkunen also preached the importance of Bemidji’s younger players – many of whom are sophomores banking their first postseason run – using the experience to motivate them to expand the breadth of their skills.

The Lumberjacks cheer for their teammates during a game against Buffalo on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“The next step is pushing the boundaries now,” he said. “We were an eight seed last year and an eight seed this year. There was a big adjustment to the pitching moving up a class, and we’ve got to start making some adjustments now. We’ve got to start understanding this is year three in the 4A class. So maybe we try to get that fifth, sixth seed, and you put yourself in the double(-elimination bracket) right away, and then who knows what happens?

“But the hope is that we can try to challenge ourselves over the summer and in the offseason to get better so that we get beyond that point and hopefully have a better outcome next spring.”

Bemidji graduates seniors Bolte, Neadeau, Nelson, Mady Nistler, Elizabeth Oster, Josi Pegueros, Adie Potratz and Brooke Vogel from the program.

Bemidji senior Beth Bolte waits for the pitch during a game against Buffalo on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

No. 9 Buffalo 10, No. 8 Bemidji 3

BUF 060 004 0 – 10-15-0

BHS 010 020 0 – 3-6-2

WP: Bechtold (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 7 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Bemidji senior Adie Potratz throws the ball to home base during a game against Buffalo on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer