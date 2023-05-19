SOFTBALL: Lumberjacks get back on track, outlast Grand Rapids in theatrical finish

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team took a different approach to Wednesday’s penultimate regular-season game.

Riding a three-game losing streak – including two losses against Grand Rapids – the Lumberjacks hosted the Thunderhawks for a third meeting this season. Even when Grand Rapids threatened a dramatic seventh-inning comeback, BHS kept things light and held on to win 9-8 at the BHS softball field.

“If you try to make it a goal to have fun and play hard, obviously, there’s a purpose, but you still have to make it fun,” Jacks head coach Brad Takkunen said. “If you’re able to do what you’re able to do, maybe you can get to that point where you’re starting to see what (softball) is all about. Then, maybe we can ramp it up even more and start playing with confidence.”

Bemidji’s (6-11) lighthearted approach was tested in the top of the first inning when the Thunderhawks plated four runs. Addison Linder belted a two-run home run over the left field wall to make it 4-0 before the Lumberjacks recorded an out.

BHS had an answer in the bottom half of the first inning. Izzy Neadeau’s sacrifice fly preceded Beth Bolte’s two-run home run, cutting the deficit to one.

Takkunen was impressed to see a new level of urgency after falling behind in the top of the first inning.

“That’s what we’ve been waiting for,” he said of Bemidji’s resiliency. “It didn’t hurt that we lost a couple of games to (Grand Rapids), and we knew that they were going to keep competing. We just kept trying to get good at-bats. The real nice thing I saw was we just kept playing good defense. Our pitcher was throwing strikes, so they weren’t getting a lot of (walks). We just wanted to compete. All we want is for our girls to compete, and they competed well.”

Shogren shook off a crooked first inning to keep Grand Rapids scoreless until the seventh. Bemidji tacked on two more runs, taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the second inning on a bases-loaded walk from Elizabeth Oster and an RBI single from Neadeau.

Oster added two more RBIs in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sharp single to left field. Matjea Malterud and Adie Potratz scored on a wild pitch and an error, respectively, in the same inning.

Bemidji held a 9-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning. Grand Rapids loaded the bases with one out on three singles. Shogren struck out Emma Moran, then surrendered a bases-clearing double to Alexandria Klous. Abby Skelly made it 9-8 with an RBI double in the next at-bat before Shogren struck out Elliva Decoster looking to end the game.

“They need to understand their abilities to get out of those situations, and that’s a significance we can’t lose sight of,” Takkunen said. “It’s nice to see, and it hasn’t always been that way. Rapids is a good team. They’re very good at the plate, and establishing the changeup during the middle innings really helped Aleah settle in and kept them off balance.

“Sometimes, you can kind of tell when a kid loads up and rips one that a pitch didn’t fool her. But there were a lot of swings that looked like they weren’t sure what was coming, and that’s to Aleah’s credit.”

Shogren tossed all seven innings for the Jacks, allowing eight earned runs on 17 hits with six strikeouts. Linder suffered the loss for the Tunderhawks, walking 10 batters with six earned runs.

Bemidji separated itself from Grand Rapids on Thursday in its ability to limit the self-inflicted wounds.

“We’ve had a lot of heart-to-hearts (this season),” Takkunen said. “There have been a lot of times where it just seems like we’re not having fun out there. I think the kids are realizing that having a continuous amount of pressure on you isn’t a fun place to be. Today, we just tried to relax a little bit and have fun out there. That’s why you play the game. Yeah, we made some mistakes, but the kids were able to brush it off and keep going.”

The Lumberjacks turn their attention to Alexandria. They will host the Cardinals at noon on Saturday at the BHS softball field. Takkunen hopes it will be another stepping stone to the Section 8-4A Tournament.

“We have nothing to lose,” he said. “We’re one of the lower seeds going into the playoffs. The expectation is we’re going to lose. There isn’t any pressure there. You just have to go play. If they play like I know they can, they can surprise somebody.

Bemidji 9, Grand Rapids 8

GR 400 000 4 – 8-17-2

BHS 320 040 X – 9-5-1

WP: Shogren (CG, 7 IP, 17 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Linder (2.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 10 BB, 6 K)