99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

SOFTBALL: Jacks struggle to score in road doubleheader at Moorhead

On Tuesday in Moorhead, the Lumberjacks matched wits with the Spuds, and the former struggled to put runs on the board. That was the Jacks’ eventual undoing, as they lost by scores of 3-0 and 11-1.

BHS_Softball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:03 PM

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School softball team had a rude awakening during its first doubleheader of the season.

On Tuesday in Moorhead, the Lumberjacks matched wits with the Spuds, and the former struggled to put runs on the board. That was the Jacks’ eventual undoing, as they lost by scores of 3-0 and 11-1.

BHS compiled four hits in game one, including two singles in the top of the seventh. Aleah Shogren collected a base hit to start the rally, then Annika Nelson brought the tying run to the plate with a two-out knock of her own. But in Bemidji’s next at-bat, Adie Potratz grounded out to end the contest.

Shogren pitched the full first game, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out five batters and walked one. Moorhead’s Avery Babolian went the distance as well, tossing a complete-game shutout with four hits allowed.

In game two, the Lumberjacks scored their lone run in the first inning. Beth Bolte walked, then swiped second and third with stolen bases. With two outs, Izzy Neadeau singled home Bolte to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for BHS, that’s where the good news ended. In the bottom of the frame, the Spuds pounced for 10 runs, taking full control of the matchup.

Shogren started the second game for Bemidji and took the loss, failing to record an out while conceding six runs. Kellsey Kludt toed the rubber for Moorhead and pitched the full shortened game, allowing one run on three hits in five innings of work.

The Lumberjacks (0-3) will look to bounce back against St. Cloud at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, in St. Cloud.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 000 000 0 – 0-4-0

MHD 001 020 X – 3-8-0

WP: Babolian (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorhead 11, Bemidji 1 (F/5)

BHS 100 00 – 1-3-0

MHD (10)01 0X – 11-12-0

WP: Kludt (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

LP: Shogren (0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BHS_Tennis web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks sweep doubles twice, split Hibbing triangular
April 25, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Tennis web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji goes 14-0 against Fergus Falls, Moorhead in perfect tri
April 25, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
010221.N.BP.TOPSTORIES Red Lake basketball
Prep
MYERS COLUMN: Minnesota legislators seek to continue Columbus' sad traditions in high school nickname debate
April 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ice on Wabana Lake
Northland Outdoors
Ice-out by fishing opener? It's going to be close for some northern lakes
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
042623.N.BP.ARIANAWRIGHT 1.jpg
Community
Bemidji's Ariana Wright named America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess
April 24, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
purple-finch-gc8b4bcb89_1920.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Birds go where the food is
April 22, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
042223.OP.BP.COMM.EARTHDAY.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Climate action is a prescription for better health
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Laalitha Surapaneni and Mark Claussen