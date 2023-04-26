SOFTBALL: Jacks struggle to score in road doubleheader at Moorhead

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School softball team had a rude awakening during its first doubleheader of the season.

On Tuesday in Moorhead, the Lumberjacks matched wits with the Spuds, and the former struggled to put runs on the board. That was the Jacks’ eventual undoing, as they lost by scores of 3-0 and 11-1.

BHS compiled four hits in game one, including two singles in the top of the seventh. Aleah Shogren collected a base hit to start the rally, then Annika Nelson brought the tying run to the plate with a two-out knock of her own. But in Bemidji’s next at-bat, Adie Potratz grounded out to end the contest.

Shogren pitched the full first game, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out five batters and walked one. Moorhead’s Avery Babolian went the distance as well, tossing a complete-game shutout with four hits allowed.

In game two, the Lumberjacks scored their lone run in the first inning. Beth Bolte walked, then swiped second and third with stolen bases. With two outs, Izzy Neadeau singled home Bolte to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for BHS, that’s where the good news ended. In the bottom of the frame, the Spuds pounced for 10 runs, taking full control of the matchup.

Shogren started the second game for Bemidji and took the loss, failing to record an out while conceding six runs. Kellsey Kludt toed the rubber for Moorhead and pitched the full shortened game, allowing one run on three hits in five innings of work.

The Lumberjacks (0-3) will look to bounce back against St. Cloud at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, in St. Cloud.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 000 000 0 – 0-4-0

MHD 001 020 X – 3-8-0

WP: Babolian (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorhead 11, Bemidji 1 (F/5)

BHS 100 00 – 1-3-0

MHD (10)01 0X – 11-12-0

WP: Kludt (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

LP: Shogren (0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)