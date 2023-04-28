SOFTBALL: Jacks rack up season high in runs, but Crush’s offense too much

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji High School softball team had a rough go of it in St. Cloud on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks’ bats woke up to the tune of a season-high four runs scored, but St. Cloud had plenty more to spare. It tripled the Jacks’ total, winning by a score of 12-4.

Bemidji (0-4) took an early 1-0 lead when Sammy Nistler scored on Izzy Neadeau’s RBI groundout, but the Crush countered with a run in the bottom of the first inning. BHS retook the lead by one with Audrey Neadeau’s run-scoring double in the top of the third.

It was all St. Cloud after that, though. The Crush pressed the Lumberjacks for 11 runs in innings four through six, taking a 12-4 lead and full control of the contest.

Bemidji exceeded its season high in scoring in the fifth. Nistler scored her second run of the game, then Audrey Neadeau scored after Annika Nelson’s single.

Aleah Shogren once again pitched a complete game for the Jacks, finishing all six innings but conceding 12 runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts.

BHS next returns to the diamond for its home opener, a doubleheader against Rock Ridge starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the BHS softball field.

St. Cloud 12, Bemidji 4

BHS 101 020 0 – 4-9-0

STC 100 452 X – 12-11-0

WP: Jacobs (3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, 5 K)