SOFTBALL: Bemidji’s Lexie Tatro named NJCAA Division III All-American

GRAND RAPIDS — A former Bemidji High School softball player is off to a strong start at the collegiate level.

Lexie Tatro, a 2022 graduate of BHS and the starting shortstop at Minnesota North College - Itasca in Grand Rapids, has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Second Team All-American for the 2023 season. She made the team as a utility player.

Tatro starred for the Vikings in their run to the NJCAA Division III Softball World Series, held May 24-27 in DeWitt, N.Y. She hit .525 with 12 home runs, 46 runs batted in and 43 runs scored over 40 games.

Itasca shortstop and 2022 Bemidji High School graduate Lexie Tatro put together an All-American-caliber campaign in her first collegiate season. Contributed

During conference play, Tatro led the Minnesota College Athletic Conference in batting average (.765), on-base percentage (.795) and slugging percentage (1.295).

At the World Series, the Vikings were seeded eighth of eight teams and lost their opening-round game 5-3 to top-seeded North Dakota State College of Science.

Itasca boasts two other Bemidji grads — Mariah Graves from the class of 2022 and Courtney Bullie from the class of 2021.