SOFTBALL: Bemidji’s Lexie Tatro named NJCAA Division III All-American

Lexie Tatro, a 2022 graduate of Bemidji High School and the starting shortstop at Minnesota North College - Itasca in Grand Rapids, has been named Second Team All-America for the 2023 season.

The Itasca softball team celebrates after qualifying for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Softball World Series on May 14, 2023, in Grand Rapids.
Courtesy / Minnesota North College - Itasca
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:01 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — A former Bemidji High School softball player is off to a strong start at the collegiate level.

Lexie Tatro, a 2022 graduate of BHS and the starting shortstop at Minnesota North College - Itasca in Grand Rapids, has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Second Team All-American for the 2023 season. She made the team as a utility player.

Tatro starred for the Vikings in their run to the NJCAA Division III Softball World Series, held May 24-27 in DeWitt, N.Y. She hit .525 with 12 home runs, 46 runs batted in and 43 runs scored over 40 games.

Itasca shortstop and 2022 Bemidji High School graduate Lexie Tatro put together an All-American-caliber campaign in her first collegiate season.
Contributed

During conference play, Tatro led the Minnesota College Athletic Conference in batting average (.765), on-base percentage (.795) and slugging percentage (1.295).

At the World Series, the Vikings were seeded eighth of eight teams and lost their opening-round game 5-3 to top-seeded North Dakota State College of Science.

Itasca boasts two other Bemidji grads — Mariah Graves from the class of 2022 and Courtney Bullie from the class of 2021.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
