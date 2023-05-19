SOFTBALL: Bemidji to host Section 8-4A play-in against Buffalo on Monday

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team will get at least one more home game this season.

The Section 8-4A Tournament bracket was released on Friday, and the Lumberjacks were named the No. 8 seed for the second straight year. Thus, they will host No. 9 Buffalo in a play-in game to the main section bracket at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the BHS softball field.

Bemidji lost last season’s play-in game to St. Cloud at BHS. If the Jacks win this year, they advance to face top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in St. Michael.

Should the Jacks lose on Monday, their season comes to an end. If they defeat Buffalo and enter the main bracket, the format switches to double elimination and Bemidji must lose twice to be knocked out of the field. BHS is guaranteed games on Tuesday and Thursday if it wins on Monday.

Elsewhere in the bracket, No. 4 Elk River hosts No. 5 Moorhead, No. 2 Brainerd welcomes No. 7 Sartell and No. 3 Rogers entertains No. 6 St. Cloud. All quarterfinal games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.