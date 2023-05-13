SOFTBALL: Bemidji swept in doubleheader at Grand Rapids, Neadeau plates 2

GRAND RAPIDS – A few auspicious starts didn’t lead to any wins for the Bemidji High School softball team on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks took on Grand Rapids in a road doubleheader, and GR got the best of BHS in both games, winning 7-4 and 4-2 despite the Jacks taking two early leads.

Bemidji (5-10) earned the initial advantage in game one with a two-run first inning. Izzy Neadeau doubled in Elizabeth Oster, then Adie Potratz scored Neadeau with a bases-loaded walk.

The Lumberjacks maintained their lead by adding runs in innings two and three. Neadeau doubled home Sammy Nistler in the second, then Potratz scored amid base-running chaos in the third to give BHS a 4-2 edge.

It wouldn't last long, though. The Thunderhawks surged back, plating one run in the bottom of the third and four in the home half of the fourth to seal the 7-4 victory.

Maya Schmidt took the loss for Bemidji, pitching the full game and allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

The Jacks took the lead again in the top of the first in game two. Nistler scored on a wild pitch in the initial frame, but GR (6-6) answered with two in the home half of the inning.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 2-2 in the third on Oster’s solo home run, but their bats went quiet the rest of the way. Grand Rapids scored two in the bottom of the third to close out the contest.

Aleah Shogren went the distance for Bemidji in the circle, conceding four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

The Jacks return to the diamond against Sartell at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the BHS softball field.

Grand Rapids 7, Bemidji 4

BHS 211 00 – 4-5-1

GR 111 4X – 7-7-0

WP: Klous (CG, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 2 K)

LP: Schmidt (CG, 4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 K)

Grand Rapids 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 101 00 – 2-3-0

GR 202 0X – 4-7-0

WP: Linder (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)