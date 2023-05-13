99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
SOFTBALL: Bemidji swept in doubleheader at Grand Rapids, Neadeau plates 2

A few auspicious starts didn’t lead to any wins for Bemidji on Saturday. Grand Rapids got the best of BHS despite the Jacks' two early leads, Izzy Neadeau's RBI doubles and Elizabeth Oster's homer.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:19 PM

GRAND RAPIDS – A few auspicious starts didn’t lead to any wins for the Bemidji High School softball team on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks took on Grand Rapids in a road doubleheader, and GR got the best of BHS in both games, winning 7-4 and 4-2 despite the Jacks taking two early leads.

Bemidji (5-10) earned the initial advantage in game one with a two-run first inning. Izzy Neadeau doubled in Elizabeth Oster, then Adie Potratz scored Neadeau with a bases-loaded walk.

The Lumberjacks maintained their lead by adding runs in innings two and three. Neadeau doubled home Sammy Nistler in the second, then Potratz scored amid base-running chaos in the third to give BHS a 4-2 edge.

It wouldn't last long, though. The Thunderhawks surged back, plating one run in the bottom of the third and four in the home half of the fourth to seal the 7-4 victory.

Maya Schmidt took the loss for Bemidji, pitching the full game and allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

The Jacks took the lead again in the top of the first in game two. Nistler scored on a wild pitch in the initial frame, but GR (6-6) answered with two in the home half of the inning.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 2-2 in the third on Oster’s solo home run, but their bats went quiet the rest of the way. Grand Rapids scored two in the bottom of the third to close out the contest.

Aleah Shogren went the distance for Bemidji in the circle, conceding four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

The Jacks return to the diamond against Sartell at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the BHS softball field.

Grand Rapids 7, Bemidji 4

BHS 211 00 – 4-5-1

GR 111 4X – 7-7-0

WP: Klous (CG, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 2 K)

LP: Schmidt (CG, 4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 K)

Grand Rapids 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 101 00 – 2-3-0

GR 202 0X – 4-7-0

WP: Linder (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
