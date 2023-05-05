Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

SOFTBALL: Bemidji swept by Brainerd despite Izzy Neadeau’s 5 RBI

The Bemidji High School softball team was quite close to knocking off the reigning Section 8-4A champions.

BHS_Softball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:41 AM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School softball team was quite close to knocking off the reigning Section 8-4A champions.

The Lumberjacks battled Brainerd, a 4A state finalist last season, in the second game of a doubleheader at the BHS softball field. BHS even had a 6-2 lead after 4 1/2 innings.

But the Warriors’ championship mettle came through just in time. Brainerd piled up five runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 7-6 lead it would not relinquish.

The 7-6 victory sealed a sweep for the Warriors, who took the opening game 11-0.

Bemidji’s bats were cold in the first contest, but they heated up in game two. Izzy Neadeau’s three-run triple in the third inning gave the Jacks (2-7) the initial lead. And though Brainerd (9-1) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame, the Lumberjacks weren’t done scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neadeau added to her stellar game with a two-run double in the fifth, giving her five RBIs in the matchup. Later in the inning, Aleah Shogren’s sacrifice fly scored Neadeau and gave BHS a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors strung together two run-scoring doubles and an RBI single, plating five runs to claim a 7-6 edge.

Shogren took the loss for the Jacks in game two, allowing seven runs on 15 hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game. Maya Schmidt pitched the first game for Bemidji, conceding 11 runs on as many hits with one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks return to the diamond for a doubleheader against Duluth East at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, back at the BHS field.

Brainerd 11, Bemidji 0

BRD 440 21 – 11-11-0

BHS 000 00 – 0-2-0

WP: M. Tautges (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

LP: Schmidt (CG, 5 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

Brainerd 7, Bemidji 6

BHS 003 030 0 – 6-11-0

BRD 002 050 X – 7-15-0

WP: Ehlert (1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 15 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
SRP_4479-C.MUTNANSKY RELEASED.jpg
Prep
Bemidji High School’s Emma Mutnansky competes in AQHA Championships
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Tennis web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Lumberjacks ‘experiment’ with new lineup at Northwest quadrangular
May 04, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.BHSBASE2 Ben Corradi.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks stay red hot, roll to big win over Wadena-Deer Creek
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 4.jpg
Local
Area boy scouts earn merit badges, explore career opportunities at Northwest Technical College
May 01, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3510151+ruffed grouse.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Ruffed grouse are busily drumming once again
April 29, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer