Sports Prep

SOFTBALL: Bemidji stages 2 comebacks, sweeps Rocori on the road

The Bemidji High School softball team beat Rocori twice in comeback fashion on Friday.

BHS_Softball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:01 PM

COLD SPRING – The Bemidji High School softball team was never out of it on Friday.

In a doubleheader against Rocori, the Lumberjacks made two comebacks to win both legs of the two-game set on the road. After a 10-9 extra-inning win in game one, BHS won 4-3 in the second game to sweep the day.

Rocori (9-8) scored twice in the top of the first inning in game two. The Jacks tied the game in the bottom of the frame with runs on a groundout and a wild pitch. The Spartans made it 3-2 with an RBI single in the third before Mady Nistler scored on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom half of the inning.

Beth Bolte gave Bemidji (5-8) its first and only lead of the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Maya Schmidt capped the complete-game win with an inning-ending double play in the top of the seventh inning. Rocori flew out to center field, then was caught attempting to advance to second base on the same play.

Schmidt allowed three earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts. It followed another complete-game performance by Aleah Shogren in the first game. She threw all eight innings, allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits with six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks held a 9-8 lead in the seventh inning of game one before the Spartans’ RBI single forced an extra inning. Izzy Neadeau roped an RBI double into the outfield gap to score Nistler in the top of the eighth. Shogren stranded runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch the win.

BHS tallied five extra-base hits in game one. Neadeau, Adie Potratz, Shogren, Bolte and Elizabeth Oster doubled in the victory.

The Jacks head to Grand Rapids for an invitational starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Bemidji 10, Rocori 9

BHS 200 043 01 – 10-14-0

ROC 400 202 10 – 9-13-0

WP: Shogren (CG, 8 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

LP: Boos (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 4, Rocori 3

ROC 201 000 0 – 3-11-0

BHS 201 001 X – 4-7-0

WP: Schmidt (CG, 7 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

LP: Boos (5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
