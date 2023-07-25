Sanford to host sports physical blitz Aug. 3 and 10 for middle and high school students

BEMIDJI – Sanford will host a sports physical blitz night on Thursday, Aug. 3, for high school students, and Thursday, August 10, for middle school students.

The physical blitz starts at 5 p.m. at Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center. Each session will last two hours.

Sports physicals ensure student athletes are fit and ready to perform on the court, field or track. It can also help detect any potential injuries before they happen.

The cost of a sports physical is $60 and payable at registration. Walk-ins only, no appointment is necessary. The appointment will not be billed to insurance. Ask about updating your student’s vaccinations and immunizations at the blitz.

Wait times will be impacted by the number of patients who attend the blitz. Call (218) 751-9746 for more information.

Sports physicals are also available by appointment during regular weekday hours at Sanford Bemidji’s pediatric department, (218) 333-4710; sports medicine department, (218) 751-9746; or family medicine department, (218) 333-5000.