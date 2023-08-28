Sabres score in 79th minute to steal win over Bemidji

SARTELL – The final minute of Saturday’s Bemidji High School girls soccer game might linger.

Tied 1-1 with Sartell, the Lumberjacks allowed Kelsey Tangen to score the game-winner for the Sabres and steal a 2-1 victory. Kennedi Gack scored the game’s opening goal in the 58th minute before Alivia Thompson evened the score in the 69th minute with an assist from Holly Snobl.

Clara Bieber made four saves for the Jacks, while Ava Radeke stopped three shots in goal for Sartell.

Sartell 2, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 1 – 1

SAR 0 2 – 2

Bemidji – Thompson 69’ (Snobl).

Sartell – Gack 58’; Tangen 79’ (Gack).