Running wild: Bemidji’s Regan DeWitt, Ashton Niemi to chase distance passion at St. Scholastica

BEMIDJI – Running is a sport of pain.

Commitment to excellence in cross country and track requires personal sacrifice and, to a certain extent, acceptance of suffering. Yet it’s also a liberating experience for those who cherish it, releasing endorphins while simultaneously shaping up cardiovascular systems.

Some catch the bug and choose to pursue it in collegiate competition. And two of them – Regan DeWitt and Ashton Niemi – attend Bemidji High School.

The veteran BHS runners signed to run distance at St. Scholastica last Wednesday, April 12, and they’re closing in on exciting, fast-approaching college careers.

Ashton Niemi, second from left, signs his national letter of intent to attend St. Scholastica on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Bemidji High School. He is accompanied by, from left, Jason Niemi, Jessica Niemi, and BHS distance coach Ryan Aylesworth. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I started running track in eighth grade because it was a really snowy and bad year, and baseball wasn't going to happen,” Niemi said. “So I didn't want to play baseball in a gym. … (I) found out I was pretty good. (For college), I just thought I had more opportunity (to run), and I want to see what I can do.”

DeWitt singled out St. Scholastica’s beautiful Duluth campus, which dovetailed well with a dedicated coach for her signature event: the 800 meters.

“It's looking great going into college, because the college has two great coaches that I love,” she said. “And one of them is a specific 800 coach, which is my favorite event and my best event. So it’s working out pretty well for me. … We go to Duluth a lot, and I love the city. It is so pretty, and there's lots of things to do. And it's very close to home.”

Making matters even more ideal, St. Scholastica sports an excellent track record in DeWitt’s preferred field of study.

Bemidji senior Regan DeWitt competes in the 4x800-meter relay during a meet on April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I'm planning on majoring in nursing,” DeWitt said. “And St. Scholastica is known for their nursing program, so that played a big part in making my decision.”

For Niemi, having a fellow Bemidjian and running teammate accompanying him to Duluth is reassuring as he sets off on his collegiate journey.

“(There’s a comfort factor), for sure,” Niemi said. “Just being able to know people and not being completely new, and having people around that you know and can trust.”

Bemidji's Ashton Niemi competes in the 4x800-meter relay during a meet on April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Both runners are looking to finish off their high school careers with a stellar track season this spring. For DeWitt, that would mean a return trip to state, where she ran the opening leg of Bemidji’s 4x800 relay that took fifth place at the state meet. But she has other goals in mind, as well.

“This track season, I have a lot of big goals,” DeWitt said. “I'm hoping to compete at the Hamline Elite Meet, which will be top 12 in the state for the 800. And right now I'm at that mark, but it's still a month away. So I'm going to try to run a faster time. That's kind of my big goal right now.

“And then obviously, I want to make state later on in the season, and I would like to be section champ in the 800. So I’ve got some big goals for the season, and so far, it's going really well.”

Bemidji senior Regan DeWitt runs in the Class 3A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Northfield. Courtesy / Heidi DeWitt

Niemi’s aspirations mostly revolve around maximizing the time he has left with his teammates – most of whom won’t be accompanying him to St. Scholastica in the fall.

“I want to become the best I can be, and enjoy the last times I have with a lot of my teammates,” Niemi said. “Just enjoy the last season I have (with them). Trying to become the fastest that I can and fit in and see what I can do. Definitely focus and work as hard as I can and enjoy time having people right around my speed and pacing with them, working with them. Maybe run a few 4x800s with my friends (this summer).”