99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Running wild: Bemidji’s Regan DeWitt, Ashton Niemi to chase distance passion at St. Scholastica

Commitment to excellence in cross country and track requires personal sacrifice. But some catch the bug and choose to pursue it in college. Two of them attend Bemidji High School.

041523.S.BP.LETTEROFINTENT 6.jpg
Regan DeWitt, second from left, signs her national letter of intent to attend St. Scholastica on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Bemidji High School. She is accompanied by, from left, Brian DeWitt, BHS distance running coach Ryan Aylesworth, Heidi DeWitt and Aubrey DeWitt.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Today at 8:40 AM

BEMIDJI – Running is a sport of pain.

Commitment to excellence in cross country and track requires personal sacrifice and, to a certain extent, acceptance of suffering. Yet it’s also a liberating experience for those who cherish it, releasing endorphins while simultaneously shaping up cardiovascular systems.

Some catch the bug and choose to pursue it in collegiate competition. And two of them – Regan DeWitt and Ashton Niemi – attend Bemidji High School.

The veteran BHS runners signed to run distance at St. Scholastica last Wednesday, April 12, and they’re closing in on exciting, fast-approaching college careers.

041523.S.BP.LETTEROFINTENT 3.jpg
Ashton Niemi, second from left, signs his national letter of intent to attend St. Scholastica on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Bemidji High School. He is accompanied by, from left, Jason Niemi, Jessica Niemi, and BHS distance coach Ryan Aylesworth.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I started running track in eighth grade because it was a really snowy and bad year, and baseball wasn't going to happen,” Niemi said. “So I didn't want to play baseball in a gym. … (I) found out I was pretty good. (For college), I just thought I had more opportunity (to run), and I want to see what I can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeWitt singled out St. Scholastica’s beautiful Duluth campus, which dovetailed well with a dedicated coach for her signature event: the 800 meters.

“It's looking great going into college, because the college has two great coaches that I love,” she said. “And one of them is a specific 800 coach, which is my favorite event and my best event. So it’s working out pretty well for me. … We go to Duluth a lot, and I love the city. It is so pretty, and there's lots of things to do. And it's very close to home.”

Making matters even more ideal, St. Scholastica sports an excellent track record in DeWitt’s preferred field of study.

041923.S.BP.BHSTRACK Regan DeWitt.jpg
Bemidji senior Regan DeWitt competes in the 4x800-meter relay during a meet on April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I'm planning on majoring in nursing,” DeWitt said. “And St. Scholastica is known for their nursing program, so that played a big part in making my decision.”

For Niemi, having a fellow Bemidjian and running teammate accompanying him to Duluth is reassuring as he sets off on his collegiate journey.

“(There’s a comfort factor), for sure,” Niemi said. “Just being able to know people and not being completely new, and having people around that you know and can trust.”

041923.S.BP.BHSTRACK Ashton Niemi.jpg
Bemidji's Ashton Niemi competes in the 4x800-meter relay during a meet on April 11, 2023, at Bemidji State's Gillett Wellness Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Both runners are looking to finish off their high school careers with a stellar track season this spring. For DeWitt, that would mean a return trip to state, where she ran the opening leg of Bemidji’s 4x800 relay that took fifth place at the state meet. But she has other goals in mind, as well.

“This track season, I have a lot of big goals,” DeWitt said. “I'm hoping to compete at the Hamline Elite Meet, which will be top 12 in the state for the 800. And right now I'm at that mark, but it's still a month away. So I'm going to try to run a faster time. That's kind of my big goal right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then obviously, I want to make state later on in the season, and I would like to be section champ in the 800. So I’ve got some big goals for the season, and so far, it's going really well.”

110922.S.BP.BHSXC Regan DeWitt.JPEG
Bemidji senior Regan DeWitt runs in the Class 3A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Northfield.
Courtesy / Heidi DeWitt

Niemi’s aspirations mostly revolve around maximizing the time he has left with his teammates – most of whom won’t be accompanying him to St. Scholastica in the fall.

“I want to become the best I can be, and enjoy the last times I have with a lot of my teammates,” Niemi said. “Just enjoy the last season I have (with them). Trying to become the fastest that I can and fit in and see what I can do. Definitely focus and work as hard as I can and enjoy time having people right around my speed and pacing with them, working with them. Maybe run a few 4x800s with my friends (this summer).”

092122.S.BP.BHSXC Ashton Niemi.jpg
Bemidji senior Ashton Niemi (1209) sprints to the finish at the Section 8-3A preview meet on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Greenwood Golf Course.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What To Read Next
041523.S.BP.BHSBTEN Leo Mathews.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Jacks 'let it rip' in season-opening win over Crookston
April 13, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
041523.S.BP.TRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Lumberjack boys 5th, girls 6th in final indoor meet at Bemidji State
April 11, 2023 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
030123.S.BP.BHSGBB Clara Bieber.jpg
Prep
Frustrations boil after MSHSL denies Bemidji High School’s appeals to move down classes
April 11, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
646760+Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Free entrance days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 14, 2023 08:18 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
073022.N.BP.LIFECOVER Fellerman 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Society has benefited greatly from the study of birds
April 15, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
041923.S.BP.BSUTEN Lily Jones.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Beavers pull positives from burdensome season
April 15, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Otto Bremer Trust web art
Community
Bemidji area organizations receive $405,000 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust
April 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report