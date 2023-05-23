99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Photo gallery: Scenes from Bemidji's track and field invitational

High school athletes from Bemidji High School and beyond gathered at BHS on Monday to compete in several track and field events.

052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B2.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the 100-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise Braught and Madelyn Haasken
May 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM

Bemidji, Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck, Detroit Lakes, Moorhead, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Thief River Falls and Nevis participated in a track invitational on Monday, May 22, at Bemidji High School.

052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B5.jpg
Spectators cheer from the stands as athletes compete in the girls 100-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B4.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the girls triple jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B3.jpg
The starting gun is fired for the 100-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H7.jpg
An athlete competes in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H1.jpg
An athlete competes in the boys shot put during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B7.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the boys 4x800 relay during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B11.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the boys 400-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H5.jpg
An athlete competes in the boys high jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B9.jpg
Spectators watch from the stands as athletes compete in the girls 400-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - Mia Hoffman.jpg
Bemidji junior Mia Hoffman placed first with a time of 5:07.85 in the girls 1600-meter run during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B1.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the 100-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - Alec Newby.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Alec Newby placed third with a height of 12 feet in the boys pole vault during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - Marima Seely.jpg
Bemidji senior Marima Seely lands a jump during the girls triple jump as part of the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Bemidji senior Quinten Yueng placed first in the boys high jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B6.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the girls 4x800 relay during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H6.jpg
An athlete competes in the boys long jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H3.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the 800-meter relay during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B8.jpg
Spectators watch from the stands as athletes compete in the boys 4x100-relay during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H4.jpg
An athlete competes in the boys shot put during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Regan DeWitt.jpg
Bemidji senior Regan DeWitt placed first with a time of 2:20.89 in the girls 800-meter run during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Maki-Lynn Westerman.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Maki-Lynn Westerman competes in the girls triple jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Carson Maish.jpg
Bemidji senior Carson Maish competes in the 800-meter relay during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Bemidji High School.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Addison Maish.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Addison Maish, center, takes off from the starting line in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK - B10.jpg
Lumberjacks watch from the sidelines as an athlete competes in the girls high jump during the Bemidji Invite on Monday, May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
