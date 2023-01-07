NORDIC SKIING: Louis Morrissey leads Bemidji at Mesabi East Invitational

BIWABIK -- Louis Morrissey led the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams at the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, taking seventh individually in his race as the boys placed 13th and the girls 19th in Biwabik.

The scoring was determined by each team’s two fastest skiers in each the classic and freestyle races.

For the BHS boys, Morrissey clocked a 14:53.3 finish in the freestyle race to secure his top-10 spot. Bjorn Krona also scored in the race with his 62nd-place time of 16:69.0.

Jack Mueller and Brett Kurschner were the Lumberjacks’ classic race scorers, with Mueller placing 52nd (17:39.8) and Kurschner placing 55th (17:59.6).

Among the Bemidji girls, Mia Hoffmann had the best finish of the day by claiming 22nd place in the classic race on a 19:13.0 showing. Regan DeWitt followed in 30th place at 19:36.8.

In the freestyle race, Ella Simula was 45th at 18:58.3, while Marley Ueland was 111th at 22:30.0.

The BHS boys tallied 396 points to earn 13th place among 56 clubs. The girls had 362 points and landed 19th of 57.

The Lumberjacks will resume their schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12, with an invite in Detroit Lakes.

Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-Duluth East 559; 2-Little Falls 525; 3-Wayzata 504; 4-Robbinsdale Armstrong 495; 5-Brainerd 491; 6-Stillwater 479; 7-Orono 449; 8-Rogers 446; 9-Elk River/Zimmerman 445; 10-Forest Lake 444; 13-Bemidji 396.

Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Duluth East 554; 2-Stillwater 536; 3-Highland 516; 4-Minnetonka 503; 5-Brainerd 486; 6-Ely 485; 7-Elk River/Zimmerman 479; T8-Forest Lake 476; T8-Washburn 476; 10-Mounds View 455; 19-Bemidji 362.