NORDIC SKIING: Louis Morrissey leads Bemidji at Mesabi East Invitational

Louis Morrissey led the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams at the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, taking seventh individually in his race as the boys placed 13th and the girls 19th.

Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 07, 2023 05:40 PM
BIWABIK -- Louis Morrissey led the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams at the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, taking seventh individually in his race as the boys placed 13th and the girls 19th in Biwabik.

The scoring was determined by each team’s two fastest skiers in each the classic and freestyle races.

For the BHS boys, Morrissey clocked a 14:53.3 finish in the freestyle race to secure his top-10 spot. Bjorn Krona also scored in the race with his 62nd-place time of 16:69.0.

Jack Mueller and Brett Kurschner were the Lumberjacks’ classic race scorers, with Mueller placing 52nd (17:39.8) and Kurschner placing 55th (17:59.6).

Among the Bemidji girls, Mia Hoffmann had the best finish of the day by claiming 22nd place in the classic race on a 19:13.0 showing. Regan DeWitt followed in 30th place at 19:36.8.

In the freestyle race, Ella Simula was 45th at 18:58.3, while Marley Ueland was 111th at 22:30.0.

The BHS boys tallied 396 points to earn 13th place among 56 clubs. The girls had 362 points and landed 19th of 57.

The Lumberjacks will resume their schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12, with an invite in Detroit Lakes.

Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-Duluth East 559; 2-Little Falls 525; 3-Wayzata 504; 4-Robbinsdale Armstrong 495; 5-Brainerd 491; 6-Stillwater 479; 7-Orono 449; 8-Rogers 446; 9-Elk River/Zimmerman 445; 10-Forest Lake 444; 13-Bemidji 396.

Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Duluth East 554; 2-Stillwater 536; 3-Highland 516; 4-Minnetonka 503; 5-Brainerd 486; 6-Ely 485; 7-Elk River/Zimmerman 479; T8-Forest Lake 476; T8-Washburn 476; 10-Mounds View 455; 19-Bemidji 362.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
