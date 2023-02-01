NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji’s Hoffmann wins Northstar Classic race, Jacks take 2nd

CALLAWAY — Bemidji's Mia Hoffmann won the girls race, and the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams both finished second on Tuesday at the Northstar Classic meet at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.

Hoffmann's time of 20 minutes, 2.1 seconds led the field in the 5-kilometer classic girls race.

Little Falls won the boys team title and Moorhead claimed the girls team crown. Little Falls skier Ethan Yorek finished first in the boys race.

Following Hoffmann for the Lumberjack girls were Ella Simula in fifth place at 21:04.4, Regan DeWitt in seventh at 21:17.1 and Greer Simula in 22nd at 24:11.8.

Louis Morrissey was Bemidji's top finisher in the boys race, taking fourth place in 17:13.4.

Bemidji's other top finishers were Jack Mueller in sixth place at 17:34, Bjorn Krona in 11th at 18:50.2 and Reed Kuzel in 12th at 18:58.7.

The TrekNorth boys finished fourth and the girls took fifth. Trey Godding was TrekNorth's top finisher in the boys race, placing 22nd in 20:18.7. Caitlynn Wittner led the TrekNorth girls, finishing 47th in 27:37.1.

Bemidji will compete in the Section 8 meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on the same Maplelag course.

Boys Team Results

1-Little Falls 388; 2-Bemidji 371; 3-Moorhead 363; 4-TrekNorth 263; 5-Detroit Lakes 209; 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 184.

Girls Team Results

1-Moorhead 372; 2-Bemidji 369; 3-Little Falls 361; 4-Detroit Lakes 356; 5-TrekNorth 175.