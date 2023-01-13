NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji girls top field, boys take 2nd at Detroit Lakes Invite

CALLAWAY – The Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams had a banner day on Thursday in Callaway.

Facing the field at the Detroit Lakes Invite, the Lumberjacks finished first and second as a team in the girls and boys competitions, respectively. The girls scored 381 team points to edge second-place Brainerd (377) and third-place Alexandria (346), and the boys collected 362 team points to fall short of first-place Brainerd (384) but beat out third-place Fergus Falls (346).

On the girls side, Mia Hoffmann paced Bemidji, placing second with a time of 29:41.0. Regan DeWitt took fifth in 30:10.4, Molly Matetich finished sixth in 30:17.6 and Ella Simula landed 10th with a time of 30:44.4 to round out the Jacks’ team score.

Louis Morrissey led the BHS boys with a fifth-place finish in 27:05.4. Reed Kuzel (seventh, 27:16.4); Jack Mueller (12th, 28:32.1) and Bjorn Krona (18th, 29:58.2) rounded out the team score.

Bemidji's Louis Morrissey competes during the Detroit Lakes Invite on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

TrekNorth also competed at the event. The Sundog boys took sixth, and the girls took seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the boys side, Trey Godding (36th, 31:47.4); Sam Wielenberg (48th, 34:00.1); Hank Spangler (50th, 34:54.4) and Matt Wielenberg (54th, 37:13.7) factored into the team score. In the girls competition, Caitlynn Wittner (48th, 37:06.6); Pamela Moen (54th, 41:23.0); Ellie Karger (55th, 45:39.1) and Caliyah Olson (56th, 48:32.8) comprised the team score for TrekNorth.

Bemidji will next ski at the Alexandria invite at a time to be determined on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 384; 2-Bemidji 362; 3-Fergus Falls 346; 4-Moorhead 340; 5-Alexandria 276; 6-TrekNorth 216; 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 132; 8-Detroit Lakes 101.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 381; 2-Brainerd 377; 3-Alexandria 346; 4-Fergus Falls 336; 5-Moorhead 334; 6-Detroit Lakes 284; 7-TrekNorth 191.