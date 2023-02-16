99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji duo brings home runner-up finish in state relay

Reed Kuzel and Jack Mueller finished in second place in the relay competition at the state Nordic skiing meet.

Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
February 15, 2023 06:45 PM

Half of Bemidji High School’s state Nordic skiing representatives were in action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the boys sprint relay competition at Giants Ridge.

Reed Kuzel and Jack Mueller improved their heat time of 15:02.31 by over 35 seconds, claiming a runner-up finish. Their finals time of 14:27.00 trailed only Duluth East’s Colin Willemsen and James Kyes.

Kuzel and Mueller entered the finals with the sixth fastest qualifying time out of eight participating teams. The Lumberjack duo finished third in their heat behind Jack Bode and Wes Sumner (14:53.94) of Minneapolis Southwest and Wayzata’s Fergus Kragenbring and Ronan Leonard (14:55.32).

Mia Hoffmann and Louis Morrissey highlight day two of the state Nordic skiing meet for BHS. The classic intervals begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16. The freestyle pursuit races kick off at 2 p.m.

What To Read Next
020423.S.BP.BHSBHKY Max Fankhanel.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks earn No. 7 seed in Section 8AA postseason
February 15, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
021523.N.BP.BIGE.jpg
Prep
Eric 'Big E' Nelson to make special appearance at boys basketball game vs. Esko
February 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji back on winning track with triumph over Esko
February 14, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report