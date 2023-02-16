NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji duo brings home runner-up finish in state relay

Half of Bemidji High School’s state Nordic skiing representatives were in action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the boys sprint relay competition at Giants Ridge.

Reed Kuzel and Jack Mueller improved their heat time of 15:02.31 by over 35 seconds, claiming a runner-up finish. Their finals time of 14:27.00 trailed only Duluth East’s Colin Willemsen and James Kyes.

Kuzel and Mueller entered the finals with the sixth fastest qualifying time out of eight participating teams. The Lumberjack duo finished third in their heat behind Jack Bode and Wes Sumner (14:53.94) of Minneapolis Southwest and Wayzata’s Fergus Kragenbring and Ronan Leonard (14:55.32).

Mia Hoffmann and Louis Morrissey highlight day two of the state Nordic skiing meet for BHS. The classic intervals begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16. The freestyle pursuit races kick off at 2 p.m.

