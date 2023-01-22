NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji boys take third, girls eighth in Bemidji Invitational

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School Nordic ski teams hosted the Bemidji Invitational on Saturday at Buena Vista Ski Area, with the boys taking third place out of 10 team and the girls taking eighth out of 10.

Little Falls claimed the boys team title and Brainerd won the girls team crown.

Bemidji's Bjorn Kroa and Reed Kuzel finished third in the 4x1.5-kilometer relay event.

In the boys combined classic and skate race, Bemidji's Louis Morrissey finished fourth, while Cooper Kuzel came in 16th and Levi Renn took 20th.

The Bemidji girls team of Mia Hoffman and Ella Simula won the 4x1.5K relay event.

Bemidji's scorers in the 5K classic and skate race were Marley Ueland in 33rd place, Isabel Renn in 36th and Greer Simula in 38th.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to compete in the Little Falls Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Boys Team Results

1-Little Falls 392; 2-Brainerd 385; 3-Bemidji 356; 4-Fergus Falls 348; 5-Moorhead 328; 6-Alexandria 293; 7-TrekNorth 228; 8-Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral 190; 9-St. Cloud 156; 10-Detroit Lakes 38.

4x1.5K Team Relay

1-Oberton-Sobiech, Little Falls, 17:07.08. 2-Hoffman-Robertson, Brainerd, 17:18.08. 3-Krona-Kuzel, Bemidji, 17:46.08.

5K Classic and Skate

1-Grant, Little Falls, 26:32.79. 2-Knapp, Brainerd, 26:59.42. 3-Yorek, Little Falls, 27:15.84. Bemidji top three: 4-Morrissey, 27:39.52. 16-Kuzel, 30:58.36. 20-Renn, 31:41.88.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 378; 2-Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral 366; 3-Moorhead 351. 4-Fergus Falls 350; 5-Alexandria 348; 6-Detroit Lakes 330; 7-Little Falls 316; 8-Bemidji 295; 9-St. Cloud 126; 10-TrekNorth 99.

4x1.5K Team Relay

1-Hoffman-Simula, Bemidji, 19:46.07. 2-Ishaug-Johnson, Moorhead, 20:23.07. 3-Bredenberg-Wellman, Fergus Falls, 20:59.07.

5K Classic and Skate

1-Miller, Alexandria, 32:56.88. 2-Brown, Brainerd, 33:17.24. 3-Versteeg, Fergus Falls, 33:30.94. Bemidji top three: 33-Ueland, 37:57.09. 36-Renn, 38:21.45. 38-Simula, 38:38.75.