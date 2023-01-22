STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji boys take third, girls eighth in Bemidji Invitational

Little Falls claimed the boys team title and Brainerd won the girls team crown.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 11:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School Nordic ski teams hosted the Bemidji Invitational on Saturday at Buena Vista Ski Area, with the boys taking third place out of 10 team and the girls taking eighth out of 10.

Little Falls claimed the boys team title and Brainerd won the girls team crown.

Bemidji's Bjorn Kroa and Reed Kuzel finished third in the 4x1.5-kilometer relay event.

In the boys combined classic and skate race, Bemidji's Louis Morrissey finished fourth, while Cooper Kuzel came in 16th and Levi Renn took 20th.

The Bemidji girls team of Mia Hoffman and Ella Simula won the 4x1.5K relay event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji's scorers in the 5K classic and skate race were Marley Ueland in 33rd place, Isabel Renn in 36th and Greer Simula in 38th.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to compete in the Little Falls Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Boys Team Results

1-Little Falls 392; 2-Brainerd 385; 3-Bemidji 356; 4-Fergus Falls 348; 5-Moorhead 328; 6-Alexandria 293; 7-TrekNorth 228; 8-Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral 190; 9-St. Cloud 156; 10-Detroit Lakes 38.

4x1.5K Team Relay

1-Oberton-Sobiech, Little Falls, 17:07.08. 2-Hoffman-Robertson, Brainerd, 17:18.08. 3-Krona-Kuzel, Bemidji, 17:46.08.

5K Classic and Skate

1-Grant, Little Falls, 26:32.79. 2-Knapp, Brainerd, 26:59.42. 3-Yorek, Little Falls, 27:15.84. Bemidji top three: 4-Morrissey, 27:39.52. 16-Kuzel, 30:58.36. 20-Renn, 31:41.88.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 378; 2-Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral 366; 3-Moorhead 351. 4-Fergus Falls 350; 5-Alexandria 348; 6-Detroit Lakes 330; 7-Little Falls 316; 8-Bemidji 295; 9-St. Cloud 126; 10-TrekNorth 99.

4x1.5K Team Relay

1-Hoffman-Simula, Bemidji, 19:46.07. 2-Ishaug-Johnson, Moorhead, 20:23.07. 3-Bredenberg-Wellman, Fergus Falls, 20:59.07.

5K Classic and Skate

1-Miller, Alexandria, 32:56.88. 2-Brown, Brainerd, 33:17.24. 3-Versteeg, Fergus Falls, 33:30.94. Bemidji top three: 33-Ueland, 37:57.09. 36-Renn, 38:21.45. 38-Simula, 38:38.75.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSNORDIC SKIING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
012523.S.BP.BHSGHKY Megan Berg.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: 3-goal minute-plus sinks Jacks in critical section matchup with Alex
Facing Alexandria, the Lumberjacks celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer Day with special pregame uniforms, purple stick tape and a pregame puck drop. But once the action started, the Cardinals took over.
January 21, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji rolls to first place at Thief River tournament
Bemidji's individual champions were Gabriel Morin at 106 pounds, Nick Strand at 113, Hunter Heim at 120, Dane Jorgenson at 152 and Barrick Nelson at 195.
January 21, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012523.S.BP.BHSGBB Amelia Vernlund.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strong second half sparks Jacks’ 44-31 win over Brainerd
The Lumberjacks (5-9) snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Warriors fell to 4-10.
January 20, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012523.S.BP.BHSGGYM Aubrey DeWitt.jpg
Prep
GYMNASTICS: Hill wins all-around, two events in Bemidji’s win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
The Lumberjacks finished 1-2-3 in all-around at the Gym Bin Friday night.
January 20, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report