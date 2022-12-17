NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji boys, girls sweep opener as Louis Morrissey tops field

FERGUS FALLS -- Friday marked a perfect start to the new season for the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams.

The Lumberjacks boys and girls both took first place in their respective races at the Fergus Falls Nordic Invite, which also included an individual win for BHS senior Louis Morrissey in the boys race.

Morrissey beat the field by nearly two minutes, clocking a 15:17.64 finish. Reed Kuzel -- his own teammate -- was closest behind with a time of 17:12.58 and gave Bemidji a 1-2 finish. Nobody else was within two and a half minutes of Morrissey.

Brett Kurschner registered another top-five marker for the Jacks by placing fifth in 18:35.35. Bjorn Krona placed eighth in 18:56.86 to round out the team score.

Jack Mueller (10th, 19:19.93), Cooper Kuzel (12th, 19:27.97) and Kolton Meyer (20th, 22:15.28) also raced for the BHS boys but didn’t factor into the team score.

Bemidji finished the meet with 388 points, which beat out second-place Fergus Falls by four points. Alexandria (351 points) made up the top three, while TrekNorth (237 points) placed fourth in the seven-team field.

The Lumberjacks also flooded the leaderboard on the girls side. Ella Simula (19:59.00) and Mia Hoffmann (20:00.13) finished back-to-back to take second and third place, while Regan DeWitt followed at 20:19.48 for sixth.

Molly Matetich posted a 24:22.96, 15th-place finish to close the team score. Close behind, Marley Ueland (16th, 24:36.55), Elana Harmsen (17th, 25:00.50) and Madison Jensen (21st, 25:21.59) rounded out the team’s performances.

Jaelyn Miller of Alexandria won medalist honors (18:48.85), but Bemidji racked up 378 points to edge Fergus Falls (375) and Alexandria (373) for the team win. TrekNorth’s girls took seventh with 143 points.

Bemidji will resume competition with an invite in Brainerd at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 388; 2-Fergus Falls 384; 3-Alexandria 351; 4-TrekNorth 237; 5-St. Cloud 160; 6-Detroit Lakes 159; 7-Willmar 83.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 378; 2-Fergus Falls 375; 3-Alexandria 373; 4-St. Cloud 328; 5-Detroit Lakes 245; 6-Willmar 150; 7-TrekNorth 143.