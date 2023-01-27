NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji boys fourth, girls eighth at Little Falls Invitational

LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys Nordic ski team finished fourth and the Bemidji girls finished eighth on Thursday at the Little Falls Invitational.

Brainerd won both team titles.

Louis Morrissey was Bemidji’s top finisher in the boys division, placing sixth with a combined classic and skate time of 30.02. Other top Lumberjack placers were Brett Kurschner in 21st at 33:13.7, Bjorn Krona in 22nd at 33:16.3, Cooper Kuzel in 26th at 33:42, Levi Renn in 27th at 34:05.3 and Kolton Meyer in 41st at 35:52.6.

The Bemidji relay team of Reed Kuzel and Jack Mueller took second in 12:01.9.

Bemidji’s Mia Hoffman placed fourth in the girls combined division with a time of 35:59.3. Other top Bemidji skiers were Greer Simula in 42nd at 41:29.8, Isabel Renn in 50th at 42:40.5, Eleana Harmsen in 56th at 43:33.5, Faye Calbert in 63rd at 45:35.6 and Molly Matecich in 64th at 46:04.5.

The Lumberjacks’ relay team of Regan Dewitt and Ella Simula took first place in 13:51.1.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 388; 2-Little Falls 379; 3-Mora 351; 4-Bemidji 344; 5-Fergus Falls 337; 6-Moorhead 322; 7-Alexandria 266; 8-Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral 264; 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 204; 10-St. John's Prep 185; 11-TrekNorth 163.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 378; 2-Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral 355; 3-Alexandria 340; 4-Moorhead 335; 5-Fergus Falls 319; 6-Detroit Lakes 314; 7-Mora 313; 8-Bemidji 306; 9-Little Falls 297; 10-Sauk Rapids-Rice 176; 11-TrekNorth 152.