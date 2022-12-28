99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
NORDIC SKIING: 3 girls place in top 10, Bemidji teams 4th at Brainerd invite

Bemidji’s boys and girls teams both took fourth in the their respective team competitions, while girls skiers Ella Simula, Mia Hoffmann and Regan DeWitt all captured top-10 finishes.

Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 28, 2022 05:49 PM
BRAINERD – The Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams matched up with double-digit adversaries at an invite in Brainerd on Wednesday, and multiple Lumberjacks finished among the top in their respective events.

Bemidji’s boys and girls teams both took fourth in the their respective team competitions, while girls skiers Ella Simula (third, 42:02.23); Mia Hoffmann (seventh, 42:48.09) and Regan DeWitt (ninth, 43:16.06) all captured top-10 finishes in the 11K continuous pursuit.

Louis Morrissey topped the Bemidji boys in the pursuit with an 11th place finish in 37:12.34, and Reed Kuzel followed him in 14th place at 39:06.81. Jack Mueller (16th, 39:49.61) closed out the team score, while Cooper Kuzel (37th, 44:21.74); Kolton Meyer (39th, 44:51.46) and Aidan Larson (47th, 45:49.95) also competed for the Jacks.

Elena Harmsen (39th, 51:38.02); Marley Ueland (44th, 52:39.32) and Claire Storey (48th, 56:46.98) also competed for the Bemidji girls in the pursuit.

In the relays, neither Lumberjack team advanced a pair to the relay finals. Bemidji’s boys duo of Bjorn Krona and Levi Renn finished in 15:29.26 to contribute to the team score, while the combo of Peter Mathews and Brett Kurschner clocked a time of 15:39.36.

On the girls side, Madi Jensen and Molly Matetich added to the Bemidji team total with a relay time of 18:32.72, while Anika Harmsen and Greer Simula also raced the relay and finished in 18:55.25.

TrekNorth also had multiple skiers compete at the event. As a team, the Sundogs took 10th in both the boys and girls fields.

For the Sundog boys, Sam Wielenberg (41st, 44:57.99); Trey Godding (43rd, 45:00.84) and Matt Wielenberg (51st, 49:01.45) factored into the team score in the pursuit race. On the girls side, Caitlynn Wittner (41st, 51:40.91) and Pamela Moen (49th, 1:07:10.57) factored into TN’s team score with their performances in the pursuit.

Bemidji will next ski at the Mesabi East invite, which is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 387; 2-Little Falls 385; 3-Mora 372; 4-Bemidji 340; 5-Fergus Falls 326; 6-Alexandria 310; 7-Sartell/Cathedral 309; 8-St. John’s Prep 237; 9-St. Cloud 138; 10-TrekNorth 108; 11-Sauk Rapids-Rice 70; 12-Detroit Lakes 68; 13-Willmar 65; 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 52.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 373; 2-Mora 367; 3-Sartell/Cathedral 359; 4-Bemidji 356; 5-Little Falls 343; 6-Alexandria 336; 7-Fergus Falls 327; 8-St. Cloud 161; 9-Willmar 123; 10-TrekNorth 72; 11-Sauk Rapids-Rice 70.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
