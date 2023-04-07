MSHSL approves 2023-25 competitive section realignment; Updated list of Bemidji's current sections

BEMIDJI – The Minnesota State High School League approved the competitive section alignment for 2023-25 activities during its monthly board meeting on Thursday.

Every two years, the MSHSL reassesses the previous section and class assignments for high school programs around the state. Bemidji High School sports teams stayed put for the most part.

The BHS dance teams jumped from Class AA to 3A. In April of 2021, the MSHSL approved a statewide alignment , bumping 13 BHS programs up to a higher competitive class. All of those programs stayed in their current sections and classes.

The MSHSL assigns teams to play in classes based on enrollment and sections based on geographical proximity.

MSHSL enrollments for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years. @TonkaSkippers largest enrolled school at 3,348. @STMAHighSchool 13th highest, @BHSBison 30th. These numbers will affect classifications for sports teams next school year with realignment due this summer. pic.twitter.com/D9sjp34bFK — Robert LaPlante (@laplante71) March 28, 2023

Here are tools to navigate the competitive section for each activity and section placement map around the state.

Below is a list of the competitive sections each Bemidji High School athletic program will play in until the 2024-25 season. The MSHSL will reassess again in two years. A full story about Bemidji’s current standing in its competitive sections will be posted online at www.bemidjipioneer.com next week and will be in the Wednesday, April 12, edition of theBemidji Pioneer.

Baseball 8-4A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush*

St. Michael-Albertville

OUT: Buffalo; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Basketball Boys 8-4A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Basketball Girls 8-4A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush*

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cross Country 8-3A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Dance 4-3A

Andover

Anoka

Bemidji

Brainerd

Champlin Park

Maple Grove

Moorhead

Osseo

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

St. Cloud Area***

Football 8-5A

Alexandria

Bemidji

Brainerd

Moorhead

Sartell

St. Cloud Tech

OUT: Sauk Rapids-Rice; IN: Brainerd

Golf Boys 8-3A

Alexandria

Becker

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Moorhead

Rocori

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Tech

Willmar

St. Cloud Apollo

OUT: Detroit Lakes; IN: Rocori

Golf Girls 8-3A

Alexandria

Becker

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Moorhead

Rocori

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Tech

Willmar

St. Cloud Apollo

OUT: Detroit Lakes

Gymnastics 8AA

Alexandria

Bemidji

Brainerd

Moorhead

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush*

OUT: Monticello

Hockey Boys 8AA

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River/Zimmerman

Moorhead

Roseau

Sartell

St. Cloud

St. Michael-Albertville

Hockey Girls 8AA

Alexandria

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Moorhead

Roseau

Stormin’ Sabres**

St. Cloud Crush

Nordic Ski 8A

Alexandria

Bemidji

Brainerd

Detroit Lakes

Fergus Falls

Little Falls

Moorhead

Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral

St. John’s Prep

TrekNorth

Wadena-Deer Creek

Willmar

Soccer Boys 8-3A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Soccer Girls 8-3A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Softball 8-4A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

St. Cloud Crush*

OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Swimming and Diving Boys 8AA

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Tech

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Swimming and Diving Girls 8AA

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tennis Boys 8AA

Alexandria

Becker

Bemidji

Big Lake

Buffalo

Monticello

Moorhead

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush*

St. Michael-Albertville

Willmar

OUT: Detroit Lakes; IN: Buffalo, St. Michael-Albertville

Tennis Girls 8AA

Alexandria

Annandale

Becker

Bemidji

Big Lake

Brainerd

Detroit Lakes

Fergus Falls

Little Falls

Moorhead

Rocori

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush*

Willmar

OUT: East Grand Forks, Perham/New York Mills, Thief River Falls: IN: Brainerd

Track and Field 8-3A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Volleyball 8-4A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River

Moorhead

Rogers

Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Wrestling 8-3A

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Monticello

Moorhead

Sartell

St. Cloud Tech

Willmar

OUT: Little Falls; IN: Monticello

*St. Cloud Crush is a co-op between St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo

**Stormin' Sabres is a co-op between Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice

***St. Cloud Area is a co-op between St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo

