MSHSL approves 2023-25 competitive section realignment; Updated list of Bemidji's current sections
Bemidji High School stayed put in most of their MSHSL competitive sections following Thursday's approved realignment. Here's an updated list of the BHS athletic programs in their current sections.
BEMIDJI – The Minnesota State High School League approved the competitive section alignment for 2023-25 activities during its monthly board meeting on Thursday.
Every two years, the MSHSL reassesses the previous section and class assignments for high school programs around the state. Bemidji High School sports teams stayed put for the most part.
The BHS dance teams jumped from Class AA to 3A. In April of 2021, the MSHSL approved a statewide alignment , bumping 13 BHS programs up to a higher competitive class. All of those programs stayed in their current sections and classes.
The MSHSL assigns teams to play in classes based on enrollment and sections based on geographical proximity.
MSHSL enrollments for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years. @TonkaSkippers largest enrolled school at 3,348. @STMAHighSchool 13th highest, @BHSBison 30th. These numbers will affect classifications for sports teams next school year with realignment due this summer. pic.twitter.com/D9sjp34bFK— Robert LaPlante (@laplante71) March 28, 2023
Here are tools to navigate the competitive section for each activity and section placement map around the state.
ADVERTISEMENT
Below is a list of the competitive sections each Bemidji High School athletic program will play in until the 2024-25 season. The MSHSL will reassess again in two years. A full story about Bemidji’s current standing in its competitive sections will be posted online at www.bemidjipioneer.com next week and will be in the Wednesday, April 12, edition of theBemidji Pioneer.
Baseball 8-4A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Crush*
- St. Michael-Albertville
OUT: Buffalo; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Basketball Boys 8-4A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Basketball Girls 8-4A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Crush*
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cross Country 8-3A
ADVERTISEMENT
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Dance 4-3A
- Andover
- Anoka
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Champlin Park
- Maple Grove
- Moorhead
- Osseo
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
- St. Cloud Area***
Football 8-5A
- Alexandria
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- St. Cloud Tech
OUT: Sauk Rapids-Rice; IN: Brainerd
Golf Boys 8-3A
- Alexandria
- Becker
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Moorhead
- Rocori
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Tech
- Willmar
- St. Cloud Apollo
OUT: Detroit Lakes; IN: Rocori
Golf Girls 8-3A
- Alexandria
- Becker
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Moorhead
- Rocori
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Tech
- Willmar
- St. Cloud Apollo
OUT: Detroit Lakes
ADVERTISEMENT
Gymnastics 8AA
- Alexandria
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Crush*
OUT: Monticello
Hockey Boys 8AA
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River/Zimmerman
- Moorhead
- Roseau
- Sartell
- St. Cloud
- St. Michael-Albertville
Hockey Girls 8AA
- Alexandria
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Moorhead
- Roseau
- Stormin’ Sabres**
- St. Cloud Crush
Nordic Ski 8A
- Alexandria
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Detroit Lakes
- Fergus Falls
- Little Falls
- Moorhead
- Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral
- St. John’s Prep
- TrekNorth
- Wadena-Deer Creek
- Willmar
Soccer Boys 8-3A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Soccer Girls 8-3A
ADVERTISEMENT
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Softball 8-4A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
- St. Cloud Crush*
OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Swimming and Diving Boys 8AA
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Tech
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Swimming and Diving Girls 8AA
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tennis Boys 8AA
ADVERTISEMENT
- Alexandria
- Becker
- Bemidji
- Big Lake
- Buffalo
- Monticello
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Crush*
- St. Michael-Albertville
- Willmar
OUT: Detroit Lakes; IN: Buffalo, St. Michael-Albertville
Tennis Girls 8AA
- Alexandria
- Annandale
- Becker
- Bemidji
- Big Lake
- Brainerd
- Detroit Lakes
- Fergus Falls
- Little Falls
- Moorhead
- Rocori
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Cloud Crush*
- Willmar
OUT: East Grand Forks, Perham/New York Mills, Thief River Falls: IN: Brainerd
Track and Field 8-3A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Volleyball 8-4A
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Elk River
- Moorhead
- Rogers
- Sartell
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
- St. Michael-Albertville
IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice
Wrestling 8-3A
ADVERTISEMENT
- Bemidji
- Brainerd
- Buffalo
- Monticello
- Moorhead
- Sartell
- St. Cloud Tech
- Willmar
OUT: Little Falls; IN: Monticello
*St. Cloud Crush is a co-op between St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo
**Stormin' Sabres is a co-op between Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice
***St. Cloud Area is a co-op between St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo
ADVERTISEMENT