Sports Prep

MSHSL approves 2023-25 competitive section realignment; Updated list of Bemidji's current sections

Bemidji High School stayed put in most of their MSHSL competitive sections following Thursday's approved realignment. Here's an updated list of the BHS athletic programs in their current sections.

Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Bemidji High School (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:25 PM

BEMIDJI – The Minnesota State High School League approved the competitive section alignment for 2023-25 activities during its monthly board meeting on Thursday.

Every two years, the MSHSL reassesses the previous section and class assignments for high school programs around the state. Bemidji High School sports teams stayed put for the most part.

The BHS dance teams jumped from Class AA to 3A. In April of 2021, the MSHSL approved a statewide alignment , bumping 13 BHS programs up to a higher competitive class. All of those programs stayed in their current sections and classes.

The MSHSL assigns teams to play in classes based on enrollment and sections based on geographical proximity.

Here are tools to navigate the competitive section for each activity and section placement map around the state.

Below is a list of the competitive sections each Bemidji High School athletic program will play in until the 2024-25 season. The MSHSL will reassess again in two years. A full story about Bemidji’s current standing in its competitive sections will be posted online at www.bemidjipioneer.com next week and will be in the Wednesday, April 12, edition of theBemidji Pioneer.

Baseball 8-4A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Crush*
  • St. Michael-Albertville

OUT: Buffalo; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Basketball Boys 8-4A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville 

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Basketball Girls 8-4A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Rogers 
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Crush*
  • St. Michael-Albertville 

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cross Country 8-3A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Dance 4-3A

  • Andover
  • Anoka
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Champlin Park
  • Maple Grove
  • Moorhead
  • Osseo
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville
  • St. Cloud Area***

Football 8-5A

  • Alexandria
  • Bemidji 
  • Brainerd
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • St. Cloud Tech

OUT: Sauk Rapids-Rice; IN: Brainerd

Golf Boys 8-3A

  • Alexandria 
  • Becker 
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Moorhead
  • Rocori
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Tech
  • Willmar
  • St. Cloud Apollo

OUT: Detroit Lakes; IN: Rocori

Golf Girls 8-3A

  • Alexandria 
  • Becker 
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Moorhead
  • Rocori
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Tech
  • Willmar
  • St. Cloud Apollo

OUT: Detroit Lakes

Gymnastics 8AA

  • Alexandria 
  • Bemidji 
  • Brainerd
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Crush*

OUT: Monticello

Hockey Boys 8AA

  • Bemidji 
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River/Zimmerman
  • Moorhead
  • Roseau
  • Sartell
  • St. Cloud
  • St. Michael-Albertville

Hockey Girls 8AA

  • Alexandria
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Moorhead
  • Roseau
  • Stormin’ Sabres**
  • St. Cloud Crush

Nordic Ski 8A

  • Alexandria 
  • Bemidji 
  • Brainerd
  • Detroit Lakes
  • Fergus Falls
  • Little Falls
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral 
  • St. John’s Prep
  • TrekNorth
  • Wadena-Deer Creek
  • Willmar 

Soccer Boys 8-3A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville

OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Soccer Girls 8-3A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville

OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Softball 8-4A

  • Bemidji 
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville
  • St. Cloud Crush*

OUT: Rogers; IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Swimming and Diving Boys 8AA

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead 
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Tech
  • St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Swimming and Diving Girls 8AA

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead 
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tennis Boys 8AA

  • Alexandria 
  • Becker
  • Bemidji
  • Big Lake
  • Buffalo
  • Monticello
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Crush*
  • St. Michael-Albertville
  • Willmar 

OUT: Detroit Lakes; IN: Buffalo, St. Michael-Albertville

Tennis Girls 8AA

  • Alexandria 
  • Annandale
  • Becker
  • Bemidji 
  • Big Lake
  • Brainerd
  • Detroit Lakes
  • Fergus Falls
  • Little Falls
  • Moorhead
  • Rocori
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Cloud Crush*
  • Willmar

OUT: East Grand Forks, Perham/New York Mills, Thief River Falls: IN: Brainerd

Track and Field 8-3A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River 
  • Moorhead
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Volleyball 8-4A

  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Elk River
  • Moorhead
  • Rogers
  • Sartell
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice
  • St. Michael-Albertville 

IN: Sauk Rapids-Rice

Wrestling 8-3A

  • Bemidji 
  • Brainerd
  • Buffalo
  • Monticello
  • Moorhead
  • Sartell
  • St. Cloud Tech
  • Willmar 

OUT: Little Falls; IN: Monticello
*St. Cloud Crush is a co-op between St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo
**Stormin' Sabres is a co-op between Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice
***St. Cloud Area is a co-op between St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo

