Mike Fogelson resigns after 18 years at the helm of Bemidji High School baseball

BEMIDJI – Mike Fogelson knew it might soon be time to step down from his post as the head coach of the Bemidji High School baseball team. But he didn’t want to leave the talented 2023 class of BHS seniors high and dry.

“The last couple of years, it's been on my mind,” Fogelson said. “But with the group I (had) this year, I really love those guys to death. So I was committed to coaching this year no matter what was happening.”

BHS announced on Tuesday that Fogelson will resign as skipper of the Lumberjacks, handing off the helm after a storied 19-year career that saw him pass program legend Des Sagedahl this past season for the most wins in program history. Fogelson finishes his Bemidji career with 258 victories. He also tallied 207 wins with the Bemidji American Legion baseball team. Fogelson led the Jacks to a state runner-up finish in 2012 and won section championships in 2011 and 2012.

Fogelson will be freed up to spend more time with his family, especially his 11-year-old son Jackson, a promising golf prospect. The Fogelson family recently returned from Pinehurst, N.C., where Jackson competed at the 2023 U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.

Bemidji head coach Mike Fogelson claps during an 8-5 win against Elk River on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“The timing to me is good,” Fogelson said. “There's young coaches that are fired up in our program. There's potentially some people in town that want to get involved. It's in a good place. Obviously, as a (departing) coach, you want to say that, but I truly feel that.

“I need to spend these next seven years with my son and with his friends that are in golf. I love where the golf program’s at too, and I want to support that program (as well).”

The balance between baseball and golf is one Fogelson has been willing to strike, but moving forward, he plans to let Bemidji’s other coaches take the lead as he focuses on spending more personal time with his son.

“I met with (activities director Kristen McRae) a couple of weeks ago and let her know where my head was at with some things,” Fogelson said. “Coaching baseball has been an absolute blast for me. But my son, with this golf thing, it's getting harder and harder to do both. And I've had great support from the parent group and everybody to keep doing both, but I feel like the timing is now for me to step away from baseball, let some of the younger guys get in there.”

Bemidji head coach Mike Fogelson, pitcher Ryan Hirt and the rest of the infield discuss the situation during the sixth inning of Bemidji’s victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Alexandria. Pioneer file photo

He has no plans to leave town, nor to disengage from the Jacks community in any other way.

“I want to do everything, but the bottom line is to be good at things, you’ve got to be able to put time in,” Fogelson said. “And I poured my heart into that baseball program, but at the same time, now my heart is where my son is. … We’ve got great baseball coaches in the program; the program will be just fine. I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to work as hard as I can with them to keep it going in that direction.”

For the first time in two decades, Bemidji needs a new bench boss for the baseball team. There are plenty of internal candidates, yet Fogelson thinks the position will have wide appeal.

“I'm sure there'll be a few surprise names that show up,” he said. “It's a pretty awesome job. Trust me, I don't want to give it up. Some of the coaches within our program will definitely go after it, but you'll see some other people. There's a lot of smart baseball people in our community that maybe have been not as involved lately that might say, ‘It's my turn to get back in there.’ It's pretty wide open right now.

“I love the guys in our program. I'd support somebody from within. At the same time, we have a rich baseball history in our town too. So there's other people out there that are potentially interested.”

Fogelson has a deep personal history at BHS dating back to his days as a star on the diamond as well as the football field. He committed to Bemidji State football out of high school and joined the BSU baseball team as well. With his roots anchored in Bemidji, Fogelson will transition to a passionate fan and observer of all the Jacks’ teams, now including baseball.

“I'm going to be super involved in Lumberjack sports,” Fogelson said. “I started as a football coach and ended up a baseball coach, and I love them all. I love these kids, and I really love this town. I mean, I'm not claiming to be any bigger Lumberjack fan than anybody else, but I'm a pretty big one.”

