Sports Prep

Mia Hoffmann, Will Termont pace Jacks at Brave Like Gabe meet in Perham

The Bemidji High School cross country team was led by seniors Mia Hoffmann and Will Termont, who notched top-five finishes to kick off the 2023 season.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:30 PM

PERHAM – The Bemidji High School cross country teams kicked off the 2023 running season in Perham.

The Brave Like Gabe Invitational welcomed over 800 runners across eight age divisions, ending with boys and girls varsity races. The BHS boys finished fifth in a field of 18 teams with a score of 159. The girls finished in ninth place with 255 points against 14 other teams.

Mia Hoffmann ran the second-fastest time among all girls at 17:52.0. She trailed only Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins, who won the individual title with a time of 17:35.8. Raya Nordlund (22:01.1) and Josey LaValley (22:03.2) finished in 46th and 47th place, respectively.

Addison Maish (22:58.8, 64th) and Claire Storey (25:37.7, 94th) rounded out the varsity scorers. Olivia Birt (25:57.4, 96th) and Anika Sneide (26:34.9, 106th) also raced for BHS.

The Bemidji boys were led by Will Termont, who finished in fifth place at 15:49.6. Perham’s Bjorn Anderson edged out Eli Hall of Pequot Lakes for the top individual spot.

Isaac Shouten finished in 12th place for the Jacks with a time of 16:46.0. Adam Allery (18:09.9) and Moses Son (18:11.5) finished back-to-back in 45th and 46th place. Caleb Knott (18:20.0) and Tanner Johnson (18:24.6) also finished back-to-back in 50th and 51st place.

Perham took first place as a team in both races, followed by Hopkins in second and Moorhead in third.

Girls Team Results (Top 10)

1-Perham 48; 2-Hopkins 70; 3-Moorhead 91; 4-Lakeville South 112; 5-Willmar 167; 6- Little Falls 212; 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 217; 8-Pequot Lakes 230; 9-Bemidji 233; 10-Hawley 233.

Boys Team Results (Top 10)

1-Perham 72; 2-Hopkins 96; 3-Moorhead 97; 4-Lakeville South 103; 5-Bemidji 159; 6-Willmar 160; 7-Pequot Lakes 198; 8-Hawley 215; 9-Dilwirth-Glyndon-Felton 222; 10-Pelican Rapids 311.

