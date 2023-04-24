99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

MEYERS COLUMN: Minnesota legislators seek to continue Columbus' sad traditions in high school nickname debate

Legislation moving forward at the state Capitol would force six Minnesota high schools to seek the approval of people from hundreds of miles away to continue use of their local schools' names.

010221.N.BP.TOPSTORIES Red Lake basketball
The Red Lake Warriors cheer from the bench in the Class A quarterfinals against Minneota on March 9, 202 at the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Pioneer File Photo
Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Today at 5:01 PM

Editor's note: This opinion column was written for The Rink Live, a Forum News Service outlet, by Jess Meyers. The opinions in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the Bemidji Pioneer.

In a legendary bit of erroneous nautical navigation from world history, Christopher Columbus thought he had found India in October 1492, when his trio of ships made landfall in the Caribbean. In his confusion, Columbus gave the Indigenous people he encountered there (and eventually enslaved) the name “Indians.”

Thus was born a practice that is now more than five centuries old — Indigenous people in North America being told by others what they can name themselves. It is a tradition that a group of Minnesota state legislators seems hell-bent on upholding in 2023, with a classic bit of authoritarian overreach regarding American Indian names and imagery in use at a half-dozen public schools in the state.

Times are pretty good in Minnesota, and especially at the state Capitol, these days. A historic budget surplus means that there are the resources needed to invest in lots of things that could be improved — schools, roads, public safety, etc. The next election is more than a year away, meaning the urge ask for campaign money is at an ebb right now. So with a few lines of text tucked inside a massive 114-page education funding bill, a dozen or so elected officials (all of them Democrats, most of them from the Twin Cities) have concocted a perfect solution to an imaginary problem.

A generation ago, there were myriad offensive and improper portrayals of Indigenous people in sports. Honorable advocates like the late Clyde Bellecourt fought a valiant and sometimes lonely fight, and ultimately prevailed. Racist nicknames like Washington’s Redskins, offensive logos like Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo and insensitive costumed mascots like Chief Illiniwek at Illinois are all gone. What remains are nicknames and logos designed and used with great care and cultural sensitivity, honoring the history and the culture of the native people they represent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, language in the bill would force five Minnesota public schools — Benson, Deer River, Pipestone, Red Lake, Sleepy Eye and Warroad — to have others determine what they call themselves.

“A public school may not have or adopt a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian Tribe, individual, custom, or tradition to be used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name of the district or school within the district,” is the specific language in the bill. They offer one exception: if a school that wants to use an American Indian nickname or logo gets approval from all 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations in Minnesota, it would be allowed.

In other words, the people of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota, who have approved and blessed the name “Warriors” and the American Indian logos used at schools in Warroad and Red Lake, would have to travel hundreds of miles and seek approval from tribal governments — in southern Minnesota in order to call themselves the name they have chosen and blessed. If the Red Lake Nation, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, the White Earth Nation, the Lower Sioux Indian Community, the Upper Sioux Indian Community, the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community all voted their approval, their current locally blessed names and logos could stay.

Henry-Boucha
Henry Boucha, right, visited with Mick Hatten of The Rink Live during the 2020 Minnesota Hockey Expo.
Robb Jeffries / The Rink Live

In March at the Capitol, just a few days after Warroad’s boys hockey team made a spirited run to within a double overtime goal of another state title, the bill was discussed in the House Education Finance Committee. In the audience were a handful of people from Warroad, including a pair of players from the school’s 2023 state champion girls hockey team. All of them had traveled nearly 400 miles to be there.

Kaiya and Katierie Sandy, Indigenous students and hockey players who represent their people, their school and their community, sat in the front row of the gallery. They wore the same black and gold Warroad Warriors hockey sweaters they had donned a month earlier, a few blocks down the hill at Xcel Energy Center, where they had helped earn another banner for the rink in Hockeytown USA. Their boys team featured a handful of indigenous players as well, including 2023 Mr. Hockey winner Jayson Shaugabay, who is enrolled in the White Earth Nation.

Henry Boucha, the well-known Anishinabe man who is a former Olympian, NHL standout and member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, spoke on behalf of the school and the community, going a bit over the two minutes he was allotted. He reiterated some of the history behind the name. Warroad was the English moniker used for “Ka bay kah nog” which translated from Ojibwe, means “the road to war.” In 1915, the local chief, Na-May-Poke, sold tribal land along the Warroad River to the community for pennies on the dollar, as a place where Warroad’s first school was built. The teams from Warroad were nicknamed “warriors” in honor of this generosity.

Their current logo was designed by the school’s active Indian Education Department, and blessed by the local tribe. A decade ago, the National Coalition on Racism in Sports and Media threatened Warroad schools with a lawsuit, seeking to have the name and logo changed. Then, upon learning of the region’s history, dropped the threat, gave Warroad its blessing and appointed Boucha to the organization’s board of directors.

IMG-3613.jpeg
State Senator Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, (left) welcomed a delegation representing the Warroad community to the Minnesota Senate chamber in March 2023 after Henry Boucha (top, center) testified on behalf of their school's name and logo before a House panel.
Contributed / Warroad Independent School District

Before a dozen or so legislators, Boucha spoke about the honor that comes with wearing the name and logo that his people have blessed for their school, the formation of which took root a century ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every one of our students is educated by the time they graduate about the recognition and responsibility that (the) knowledge will be carried forward with that honor of being a Warroad Warrior,” he said. In response, the legislators offered nothing. No questions, no acknowledgment of his comments, no apparent understanding of the issue at hand and why it is so important to so many. The only comments Boucha heard from the committee chair were a gentle reminder that he had gone over his allotted two minutes, and a polite thank you for his time.

As the legislative session barrels headlong to its inevitably messy conclusion, as is an every-year tradition in Minnesota, this most culturally insensitive language asking Indigenous people to seek others’ permission to call themselves by the name they have chosen remains intact in the education bill. There was hope of an amendment to strip the nickname/logo language or to change it to local approval, rather than forcing schools to seek 11 different tribes’ blessing, but that idea has seemingly been forgotten.

We live in a place and an era where we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day rather than honor the complicated legacy of Christopher Columbus. Still, a handful of Minnesota politicians are determined to uphold one of the Italian explorer’s 500-year-old traditions and tell some of Minnesota’s native people what they are allowed to call themselves, in 2023.

Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What To Read Next
051219.S.BP.FODNESS Mark Fodness 1.JPG copy
Prep
Five more to be inducted into Bemidji High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Monday, May 8
April 24, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
011823.S.BP.BHSWRES2 Dane Jorgensen.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Lumberjacks hand out awards for 2022-23 season
April 24, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BHSBHKY Wyatt Mattfield.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Wyatt Mattfield earns NIT bid, Noah Mannausau makes Final 54 Festival
April 21, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042623.N.BP.ARIANAWRIGHT 1.jpg
Community
Bemidji's Ariana Wright named America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess
April 24, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council to discuss water main concerns at Bemidji Regional Airport
April 24, 2023 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
purple-finch-gc8b4bcb89_1920.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Birds go where the food is
April 22, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
042223.OP.BP.COMM.EARTHDAY.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Climate action is a prescription for better health
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Laalitha Surapaneni and Mark Claussen