Lumberjacks snag 5-set comeback win in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School volleyball team needed five sets to pick up a season-opening win in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the fourth set, the Lumberjacks evened the score with a 25-12 victory. BHS moved to 1-0 this fall with a 15-12 fifth-set triumph. The Jacks won the first set 25-20 before dropping the next two 25-19.

Mollie Rupp led the way in kills with 16. She also added 13 digs to her ledger. Sammy Nistler had a team-high 14 digs for the Jacks, while Jordan Pemberton totaled 12. Margie Anderson had three aces, while Pemberton and Brooklyn Saier each had two. Anderson also dished 34 set assists.

READ MORE BEMIDJI HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS CONTENT





Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids 2

BHS 25 19 19 25 15 – 3

ADVERTISEMENT

GR 20 25 25 15 12 – 2

