Lumberjacks snag 5-set comeback win in Grand Rapids

After trailing 2-1, the Bemidji High School volleyball team won the final two sets in Grand Rapids to win its season-opening match.

BHS_Volleyball web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:23 PM

GRAND RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School volleyball team needed five sets to pick up a season-opening win in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the fourth set, the Lumberjacks evened the score with a 25-12 victory. BHS moved to 1-0 this fall with a 15-12 fifth-set triumph. The Jacks won the first set 25-20 before dropping the next two 25-19.

Mollie Rupp led the way in kills with 16. She also added 13 digs to her ledger. Sammy Nistler had a team-high 14 digs for the Jacks, while Jordan Pemberton totaled 12. Margie Anderson had three aces, while Pemberton and Brooklyn Saier each had two. Anderson also dished 34 set assists.

Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids 2

BHS 25 19 19 25 15 – 3

GR 20 25 25 15 12 – 2

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
