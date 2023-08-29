Lumberjacks facing sight-unseen opponents in Monticello, CDH to start year

BEMIDJI – Bryan Stoffel doesn’t mind facing a team from the Twin Cities or the surrounding Metro area. One that he hasn’t seen before, though?

“I don't think we've ever played either of them, to be honest with you,” Bemidji’s head football coach recalled.

The Lumberjacks open with two unknown opponents this season. First, they’ll host Monticello at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium to commence their 2023 campaign. Then, they’ll travel to St. Paul to face Cretin-Derham Hall in week two.

So what’s a coach to do when he’s going in blind? Watch them on film, or whatever one terms the 21st-century digital equivalent.

“The coaches association has set the rules that we put our film into pools,” Stoffel said. “So we will get film on (them). We got the two films from last year on Monticello. We will get film on Cretin from their week one (game) as well as their scrimmage tape. So we'll have film on them, and they will have film on us.”

Nevertheless, Stoffel believes in emphasizing something that theoretically should be more reliable.

“Early in the season, I'm a big proponent that you really have to focus in on yourself. Usually the teams that execute the best (within) the scheme that they're trying to use and take care of the football, don't have any costly turnovers, are the teams that typically win.”

In that vein, BHS must focus intently on avoiding errors within their new variable-tempo triple-option offense. With precious few practices to go prior to kickoff, Stoffel feels confident in the progress his group has made.

“It’s been great,” he said. “Tempo-wise, whether we go fast or whether we just take our time, it's another option for us to utilize to put together (for a) defense. It’s something else to prepare for. The kids have done a really nice job of learning the signals and learning the procedures as to how we will call plays.”

That doesn't mean Bemidji won't have a bespoke game plan at the ready for each team. But an all-purpose look is what the Jacks are ultimately striving for.

“A lot of it early in the season is focusing on the base game plans,” Stoffel said. “Now, will there be wrinkles based on what Monticello does on defense and offense? Yes, and those are the things that we are starting to talk about with the guys and make sure that we have the proper understanding of, ‘OK, if they give us this, this is what we want to attack on offense. If they do this in their offense, this is how we're going to defend it on our defensive side.’”

The Lumberjacks have faced a number of opponents from the Cities in past years, most recently playing Rogers and Buffalo in 2022. It’s somewhat of a necessity playing in Class 5A, but Stoffel doesn’t mind the challenge – and neither do his charges. Matching wits with a team they’ve never previously engaged adds a cherry on top.

“It's a different experience, for sure,” Stoffel observed. “One thing I will always say is our kids never shy away from competition. We've been able to compete with the Metro’s best over the years. (We) are willing to strap up and travel down and play anybody in the state, and that makes it very unique. It's going to be a neat atmosphere come Friday with a new team coming up that hasn't quite experienced what Bemidji football has to offer. So we're excited to introduce them to that.”

Holistically, Stoffel draws reassurance from the weeks of effort his squad has put in. Limited time remains, so the Jacks must keep their focus to start off on the right foot.

“We've had a great couple of weeks of camp, and (I’m) really excited to work with this group of players,” Stoffel said. “They come each day with a great attitude, and they've been tireless workers. So we're excited about where we're at.”