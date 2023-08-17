Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Locals play in Lumberjack Scramble for 29th year

The 29th Lumberjack Scramble crowned its winners last Friday.

081923.S.BP.LUMBERJACKSCRAMBLE.jpg
Clint Cornell, Jack Bluhm, Tom Vanasee, Tim Bellew and Melissa Bluhm won the Lumberjakc Scramble Golf Tournament with a net score of 49.9 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Lainie Hiller Photography
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:45 AM

Clint Cornell, Jack Bluhm, Tom Vanasee, Tim Bellew and Melissa Bluhm won with a net score of 49.9.

The Security Bank USA Lumberjack Scramble Golf Tournament was held on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. The format is five-person scramble with handicap. Players formed their own teams.

More than $56,600 was raised at the Lumberjack Scramble last summer. Prior to this year’s tournament, the Lumberjack Scramble had raised $914,696. Proceeds from the Lumberjack Scramble are donated to the Bemidji Lumberjack Foundation and benefit Bemidji High School and Middle School activities

