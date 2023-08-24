Jacks riding freshman trio of Peterson, Rupp and Caron atop singles ladder

BEMIDJI – Elizabeth Peterson has some experience being the new kid on the court.

As a debutante eighth-grader last year, Peterson elevated all the way to the singles lineup for the Bemidji High School girls tennis team. This season, she’s moved up to the top spot on the ladder, challenging the opposition’s best player each time she steps between the lines.

Bailey Rupp did it with girls hockey last season, leading BHS in points as an eighth-grader. Now, after a summer spent with her tennis racket, Rupp is joining Peterson to form a freshman one-two punch at the top of Bemidji’s lineup.

“My siblings played, and I'm always watching them, so I just decided it would be a good fall sport to play,” Rupp explained. “And it's fun.”

Bemidji freshman Elizabeth Peterson returns a volley in a No. 1 singles match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Rupp’s brother Casey was Bemidji’s No. 1 boys tennis player in the spring. Her sister Mollie played tennis at BHS during her eighth-grade and freshman years before switching to volleyball.

But Rupp hadn’t played in Bemidji’s middle school program leading into high school. She had hit with her siblings growing up, but it was only this summer that her interest in playing organized tennis began to take shape.

“She's been around the game and played, but she's definitely a relative newcomer to the sport,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “She didn't play tennis last year. But if incoming athletes to the high school don't know what coachability is, you just watch film on Bailey. Because she asks questions, she clarifies things. She really adjusts her game very well. She makes really good improvements on the court.

“And part of that is her natural athleticism. But part of it is she thinks it's really important in sports to have that good communication between players and coaches. And so I think that's helped her a lot, too. She's really improved a lot.”

Bemidji freshman Lilly Caron returns a volley in a No. 3 singles match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Peterson and other experienced Bemidji freshmen like No. 3 singles player Lilly Caron have aided Rupp with the nuances of the sport, helping accelerate her trajectory as a fledgling tennis player.

“I've tried to help her with some shots and strategy of how to beat players,” Peterson said. “She is really consistent and fast, but I've been trying to help her with some more skills that will help her win (against) different players. It's a good relationship. She's really coachable. And since we're friends, she knows how to – she'll take it nicely. (She knows) I'm not trying to be mean.”

Together with Caron, the freshman brigade is forming a triumvirate brimming with potential for Bemidji’s future.

“They talk like a doubles team out on the court, even though they're on different courts,” Fodness said of the trio. “It's easy sometimes to see that incoming player, and on a lot of teams, it's almost a threat, maybe, to your playing time. There hasn't been an inkling of that.

“(With) Lilly and Liz right around her in that lineup, they play a lot in practice and work out a lot in practice, because they're just in a similar group. They support each other and give each other advice, and they have nicknames for each other. So when Bailey succeeds, those two are succeeding.”

Jacks edge Alex to commence triangular

On Wednesday, the Lumberjacks relied upon team camaraderie to conquer Alexandria 4-3 in the first match of a triangular. Peterson and Rupp fell to senior opponents from Alex, but Caron defeated Cardinals senior Jalyn Halverson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, Bemidji swept all three matches. Madi Jensen and Elena Peterson defeated Ayla Rolin and Morgan Aure 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, then Kendal Midboe and Sam Wood felled Madelyn Husfeldt and Cadence Simon 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2.

Bemidji's Kendal Midboe and Sam Wood encourage each other in a No. 2 doubles match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Megan Berg and Ruby McKeon took down Carleigh Lueck and Faith Odland 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles to complete the clean sweep.

“It’s always nice to start the year off with a win,” Fodness said. “It's a little more unique this year because we got two wins down in Pine City, and usually that's a tournament where you don't play dual matches. But we'll say (it’s) good to get your first section win. Good to get that one out of the way.”

BHS also takes on Thief River Falls at 8 p.m. to complete the triangular. Results from that match will be added late Wednesday night.

Bemidji senior Madi Jensen jumps to return a volley in a No. 1 doubles match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 4, Alexandria 3

Singles

No. 1: Rousu (ALX) def. Eli. Peterson 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Lattimer (ALX) def. Rupp 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Caron (BHS) def. Halverson 6-3, 6-0

No. 4: Thiery (ALX) def. Karger 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Jensen/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Rolin/Aure 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Midboe/Wood (BHS) def. Husfeldt/Simon 6-0, 6-4

No. 3: Berg/McKeon (BHS) def. Lueck/Odland 6-2, 6-2