Jacks picking up triple-option tempo, installing new leaders as fall camp opens

BEMIDJI – The triple option is not traditionally a tempo offense.

But if the Bemidji High School football team has anything to say about it, it will be this fall. The Lumberjacks, after a 2-7 season in 2022, have resolved to incorporate a crisper cadence by signaling in offensive plays from the sideline. The tweak should give BHS the opportunity to be more versatile, but it also marks a substantial transformation from the huddle-based, ball-control traditions of the program.

“I thought it went really well,” said senior quarterback Peyton Neadeau after the Jacks opened fall camp on Monday at the high school. “We looked super sharp. Everyone was moving around. It's kind of new, instead of doing a huddle, we're going off (signals). So we're looking at the coaches and they're telling us signs, and everyone's getting used to those.”

Bemidji is seeking to breathe life into an offense that lost star utility player Ethan Biehn, now a member of the Bemidji State football team. Neadeau returns for his second year as the Jacks’ starting quarterback, and head coach Bryan Stoffel is confident that his signal-caller is more comfortable this go-around.

Bemidji senior Peyton Neadeau prepares to run through a drill during practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“Any time you come back and you're a returner, everything's much smoother,” Stoffel said. “His reads are smoother, in and out of the huddle is smoother, because he's been there. He's been there, he's done that, he's had a year under his belt. And that allows him to not have to focus on the big picture. He can start to focus in on the little things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stoffel, who also coordinates the offense, shares similar faith in his crop of largely unproven skill players.

“We'll be fine on offense,” he said. “We have plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball, and the one thing that a triple-option offense allows you to do is spread the ball around. It's always nice when you have a returning quarterback at that position, and we have one. So we're excited with the growth that he's had, and we're excited about what we have surrounding him.”

Some of those contributors seem poised to emerge in their first year on varsity, including a number of juniors who were standouts on last season’s junior varsity squad.

Head coach Bryan Stoffel goes over a drill with the Lumberjacks during practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We had some kids that last year were big players for us on the sophomore team,” Stoffel said. “Owen Frazer and Dawson Degelder are two kids that are pretty exciting to watch. We also returned Peyton. We returned Reece Mostad. Ephram Boucher is another one that we'll see in the backfield. And we're going to try to find some guys that can take the top off outside, and when we find that, we’ll obviously try to get the ball deep on many possessions.”

With the Lumberjacks picking up the tempo offensively, conditioning is at a premium – on both sides of the ball. The offense must adjust to fewer seconds between snaps, while the defense must prepare to potentially spend more time on the field after quicker offensive drives.

Senior defensive end and tight end Lucas Caron led his teammates through voluntary practices this summer in an effort to get them in shape for the challenges of the long season to come, which commences against Monticello at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“I definitely don't like losing,” Caron said. “So I've been putting a lot more into the weight room, getting out here running a lot more. We did D-line captain practices pretty much all summer along with some of our O-linemen as well. So that has given us a little bit of an edge. Last year, we came in and weren't really ready. Especially for our first game, we kind of got blown out. We just weren't ready physically or mentally to be hit, and it definitely showed. But hopefully this year, we'll do a little better with that.”

The Lumberjacks run through a drill during practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks line up for a drill during practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer