Home cooking: Margie Anderson wins Bemidji invite, Jacks place 1st as team

BEMIDJI – Some say there’s no place quite like home.

That maxim held very true for the Bemidji High School girls golf team on Monday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. BHS took complete advantage of competing on its native course for the first time this season, topping a seven-team field with a score of 365 – the Jacks’ lowest on any full-size course this year.

Sophomore Margie Anderson posted the best individual score, earning medalist honors with a career-low 87.

Two victories in one day? That’s a viable cause for celebration.

Bemidji senior Mya Huseby tees off on hole No. 8 during an invite on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

“It was really fun,” Anderson said. “My goal was to break 90, so that was really fun to complete that goal. And it was really nice out; the weather was good.”

Playing outside on a glorious 80-degree day dovetailed well with the Jacks’ peak performance. It proved that there’s plenty more in the tank for a young team still finding its way.

“You look at Saturday’s scores (in Staples), and you look at today's scores, they’re like a completely different team,” head coach Tina Offerdahl said. “But we have the advantage here. It's our course, they know where to put the ball. (On) Saturday, that was not (true) for a lot of them.”

With a group led by a sophomore in Anderson, BHS has toiled to improve all season, though it hasn’t always borne out ideal results. A showcase like Monday’s could be a catalyst for change.

Bemidji sophomore Brynn Meyer chips toward the pin on hole No. 1 during an invite on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

“Every time they shoot lower, they see they can do it,” Offerdahl said. “But then there's that battle, because now they might expect it of themselves, and you're not always going to do that. So now we're going to have to learn how to not lower the expectation, but maybe accept the reality of it. You can do it now. (If you become more consistent), it'll happen more often.”

Anderson wasn’t the only Bemidjian to put forth a strong effort. Halle Sanden tied for fourth place with a score of 91, while Taylor Schulke carded a 93 to finish tied for ninth. Brynn Meyer (94) closed out the team score, tying for 12th.

Gwen Galloway (97, T-18th); Madeline Larson (97, T-18th); Anika Ohnstad (99, 23rd); Aurora Frank (100, T-24th); Mya Huseby (100, T-24th); Juel Luettinger (118, 34th) and Ava Grinde (123, 36th) also competed for the Jacks.

As the Lumberjacks learn to manage expectations and refine habits after their stellar home debut, they have plenty to build on from Monday – especially Anderson, who hopes her teammates join her in setting new low scores.

Bemidji sophomore Aurora Frank tees off on hole No. 1 during an invite on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

“I hope that as the season keeps going on that a lot of people are getting PRs,” she said, “and that we keep getting better (as a team). (I want to) keep breaking my (own record), getting better scores.”

For Offerdahl, the biggest fundamental to stress moving forward is working the greens. BHS has had extensive time inside at the Bemidji Community Arena and outside at BTCC on the driving range, but hitting and reading greens remain works in progress.

“Where they need to hone up their game would be around the greens with their chipping and their putting,” Offerdahl said. “They need to spend more time there. And then also on the range as well, just to be a little more consistent off the tee or with their irons in the fairways. But your short game is what you score with. So that's where we're going to be directing them to spend a little more time in the next couple of weeks.”

Bemidji junior Ava Grinde putts on the 16th green during an invite on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Regardless of the specifics, the Jacks are thrilled to be able to play outside consistently – and with weather like Monday’s, the benefits extend beyond the course as well.

“The biggest reward is probably getting a good tan and being outside,” Anderson noted.

Bemidji returns to the links for a dual meet against Brainerd at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in Brainerd.

Team Results

1-Bemidji 365; 2-Crookston 371; 3-Moorhead 372; 4-Roseau 381; 5-East Grand Forks 408; 6-Bemidji B 414; 7-Thief River Falls 526.