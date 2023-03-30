HOCKEY: BHS teams raise money for Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer

The Bemidji High School boys and girls hockey teams hosted a Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer event to raise funds for the Joe Lueken Cancer Center.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Lumberjacks raised money for the local care program. The Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer campaign runs from the first to the last day of each year’s hockey season.

Recently, the captains of each team – Elizabeth Oster, Bella Webb, Madyson Nistler, Casey Rupp, Nick Yavarow and Wyatt Mattfield – met with some of the JLCC staff and the Sanford Foundation to present a check for $8,609.

