HOCKEY: BHS teams raise money for Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer

Bemidji High School boys and girls hockey captains met with some of the Joe Lueken Cancer Center staff and the Sanford Foundation to present a check for $8,609.

BHS Hockey charity.jpg
Front row from left to right: Elizabeth Oster, Bella Webb, Madyson Nistler, Emily Aitken-Magaurn, Heather Czywczynski and Sarah Sherwood. Back row: Heidi Sander, Dr. Jonathan Sande, Nichole Hassebroek, Casey Rupp, Nick Yavarow and Wyatt Mattfield.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:21 PM

The Bemidji High School boys and girls hockey teams hosted a Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer event to raise funds for the Joe Lueken Cancer Center.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Lumberjacks raised money for the local care program. The Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer campaign runs from the first to the last day of each year’s hockey season.

Recently, the captains of each team – Elizabeth Oster, Bella Webb, Madyson Nistler, Casey Rupp, Nick Yavarow and Wyatt Mattfield – met with some of the JLCC staff and the Sanford Foundation to present a check for $8,609.

By Pioneer Staff Report
