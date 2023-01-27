STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
GYMNASTICS: Talented Detroit Lakes team tops Bemidji

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 26, 2023 09:51 PM
DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team lost to Detroit Lakes 145.375 to 133.6 on Thursday night.

Detroit Lakes gymnasts finished 1-2-3 in all-around. Bemidji's Taylor Hanks placed fourth with a score of 32.95 and Addison Hill took fifth with 30.2.

Aubrey DeWitt of Bemidji placed third on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 8.85. Hill and Stella Schoonover tied for sixth at 8.25.

Hanks took fourth on the balance beam with a score of 8.4.

Chloe Workman (9.25) placed fourth and DeWitt (8.9) fifth in floor exercise.

Bella Reierson was Bemidji's top scorer in vault, finishing fifth at 8.8. Teammates Kennedy Olson, Aurora Frank and Hill shared sixth place at 8.7.

"We scored well," said Bemidji coach Ericka Pickett, "a couple mental breakdowns, but a solid all-around day for us. We stayed consistent against high-level state competitors."

The Jacks will host Brainerd at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Gym Bin.

